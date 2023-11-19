“Concacaf will be in charge of providing the personality that Mexico does not have”

In the midst of the controversy following Mexico’s defeat against Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League, TUDN commentator David Faitelson has launched a scathing attack on the Mexican team. Known for his outspoken nature, Faitelson has not held back in his criticism of the Tricolor, suggesting that Concacaf could intervene in their favor.

Faitelson’s comments on social media have sparked speculation and debate among the public, with many questioning the lack of attitude displayed by the Mexican team in their 2-0 defeat to Honduras.

In a tweet, Faitelson wrote, “Don’t worry, on Tuesday, Concacaf is in charge of providing ‘the personality’ that Mexico doesn’t have so that it can reach the Copa América…”

Following the defeat, Faitelson did not mince his words, describing the Mexican team’s performance as embarrassing and lamenting their lack of personality on the field. He expressed his discontent with what he referred to as the “failed” generation of Mexican soccer players.

As Honduras travels to Mexico with a comfortable 2-0 lead, Faitelson has minimized their victory, categorizing Mexico as a “Mr. Nobody” of soccer. With the second leg of the match approaching, Mexico faces pressure to reverse the score and qualify for the 2024 Copa América.

For Mexico, qualification hangs by a thread, as they need a victory by at least two goals to force extra time. Defeat by more than three goals would mean elimination, while a 2-0 loss would result in overtime. If Honduras scores on Mexican soil, they would gain the away goal advantage.

With tensions running high, all eyes will be on the Azteca Stadium as Mexico seeks to turn the tables on Honduras and secure their spot in the Copa América.