Miss Universe 2023: Sheynnis Palacios Crowned, RCN TV Broadcast Details

Miss Universe 2023: Miss Nicaragua Takes the Crown

El Salvador was the host of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, with a total of 85 women competing for the crown. Ultimately, Miss Nicaragua, Sheynnis Palacios, was chosen as the victor, having convinced the jury with her performances throughout the contest. Close behind, Thailand as the vicereine and Australia as the second princess.

Where was RCN TV LIVE seen, Miss Universe 2023 from COLOMBIA?

For those in Colombia, the Miss Universe 2023 pageant was broadcasted live through the RCN Nuestra Tele signal. The signal is available on various services including Emcali, Conexión Digital Express, ETB, HV Multiplay, Tigo, Colcable, Cablemás, DirecTV, Claro TV, and Movistar TV.

RCN TV presented an exclusive prelude to Miss Universe 2023

RCN TV presented an exclusive preview of Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday, November 18th at 8:00 pm. The program was hosted by Sandra Bohórquez, Carlos Claro, and Maythe González. Special guests, former beauty queens, fashion and beauty experts and cultural and entertainment personalities were featured on the program.

Who is Camila Avella, the representative of Miss Colombia?

Miss Colombia 2023, Camila Avella, hopes to show that a mother can win the crown of the 72nd edition of Miss Universe. The model, and television presenter was born in the city of Yopal, Colombia, on June 26, 1995. She is 1.80 meters in height. Camila is married to Nassif Kamle and is the mother of an adorable daughter named Amelia.

Time, date, place and where to see Miss Universe 2023 in Colombia

The final gala of Miss Universe 2023 will be broadcast on RCN TV at 9:00 pm on Saturday, November 18th. Miss Colombia, Camila Avella, aims to achieve her dream of being crowned Miss Universe after almost 20 years of experience in the world of beauty pageants.

