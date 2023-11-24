Home » The Standing Committee of the 16th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress prepared a five-year legislative plan and arranged a total of 82 regulatory projects-China News
Beijing Municipal People’s Congress Prepares Five-Year Legislative Plan

The Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress has announced a five-year legislative plan aimed at improving the quality of local legislation and filling in the gaps in existing laws and regulations. A total of 82 regulatory projects have been arranged, with 42 regulations being formulated and revised during the term and 40 regulations being researched and drafted for future enactment when conditions are ripe.

The legislative plan is designed to reflect the development characteristics of the capital in the new era and focuses on improving the functions of the city, promoting high-quality economic development, protecting and improving people’s livelihood, strengthening urban governance, and promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin, and Hebei.

Specifically, the plan includes regulations related to the construction of an international science and technology innovation center, the management of city sub-centers, the protection and management of the Great Wall, the promotion of fair competition in the market, the management of heat supply, and the green development of buildings, among others.

In addition to the 82 regulatory projects, the Standing Committee also plans to conduct research and demonstration on legislation and law amendment work related to patriotism education, women’s rights protection, and other aspects.

The Standing Committee assured that during the implementation of the legislative plan, it will timely supplement and adjust relevant legislative items based on the national legislative revision process and actual work needs. Furthermore, it will arrange for the review of local regulations that need to be formulated, modified, or abolished.

The legislative plan represents a comprehensive effort to improve the legal environment in Beijing and demonstrates the commitment of the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress to enhancing the quality of local legislation.

