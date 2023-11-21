The Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee held a meeting and Liu Ning presided over the meeting-Xinhuanet

The Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee held a meeting

On November 20, the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee held a meeting to study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on various key areas. Liu Ning, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, presided over the meeting.

The meeting focused on a wide range of topics including the promotion of work safety in production, high-level opening up, talents, drug control, and quality improvement in the region. The committee discussed the need to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and important instructions on production safety, disaster prevention, and relief capabilities.

The members emphasized the importance of implementing a more proactive opening-up strategy, strengthening sister city cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, and actively serving the overall situation of the country’s external work. They also discussed the strategic deployment of the Party Central Committee on building an important talent center and innovation highland, as well as accelerating the realization of high-level science and technology self-reliance and self-reliance.

Furthermore, the meeting focused on the implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on drug control and the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee. The committee emphasized the need to continuously improve the modernization level of the district’s drug governance system and governance capabilities.

In addition, the committee discussed the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council’s “Outline for Building a Quality Power”. They stressed the importance of unswervingly promoting the construction of a quality power, improving the quality social co-governance mechanism, and creating high-quality products, services, and brands.

The meeting also studied other matters and was attended by members who are responsible for various key areas.

Overall, the meeting aimed to address important issues and implement key directives from General Secretary Xi Jinping, in efforts to improve various aspects of the region. (Chen Yize)

Share this: Facebook

X

