The Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress held a three-year action and service enterprise symposium on the implementation of new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization

Date: 2023-02-17

Views: 25

Source: Fuxin News Network

Editor in charge: Li Yan



Text Size: Large Medium Small



The Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress held a three-year action and service enterprise symposium on the implementation of new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization

Solve the difficulties of enterprise development and help optimize the business environment

On February 16, the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress held a symposium on the three-year action and service enterprise implementation of new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization.

Fu Zhihong, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting notified the working situation of the city’s service enterprise operating mechanism in 2022. The representatives of the participating entrepreneurs combined with the characteristics of their industry, introduced the current status of enterprise development, difficulties and problems they are facing, and offered advice and suggestions on how to accurately help enterprises to solve difficulties and solve difficulties. suggestions.

After carefully listening to the speeches of the representatives present at the meeting, Fu Zhihong first thanked all entrepreneurs for their important contributions to the high-quality economic and social development of Fuxin over the years. He emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the responsibility to promote “action”, continue to play the role of the “dispatching center” of the service enterprise operating mechanism, continue to carry out the “Optimizing the business environment, serving the operation of enterprises – the deputies of the National People’s Congress in action” activities, and support the deputies of the National People’s Congress and the key points Enterprises form long-term support pairs and establish a long-term mechanism. It is necessary to carry out docking according to the procedures, continue to be a “relief valve” between enterprises and the government and a “mediator” for conflict resolution, and strive to solve various problems in the production, operation and development of enterprises, and help achieve the goal of stabilizing the city’s economy. It is necessary to concentrate on promoting coordination, conduct in-depth corporate discussion and research, and learn more about corporate problems and demands. Adhering to the “shop small two” service concept, implementing beneficial corporate policies, improving relevant service measures, and effectively solving the difficulties, blocking points, and difficulties that exist in the process of corporate development , and continue to help optimize the business environment. The Municipal People’s Congress Service Enterprise Office will continue to pay attention to the development of key enterprises, promote the resolution of common demands of enterprises through various supervision methods, and make contributions to the three-year action of the city’s comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

After the meeting, Fu Zhihong also led a team to Fuxin Zhongfu Light Metal Technology Co., Ltd. and Fuxin Lichang Iron and Steel Casting Co., Ltd. to conduct on-site inspections.

Dong Yanchao, Deputy Secretary and Deputy Director of the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress, Liu Lin, Deputy Director and Secretary-General, relevant comrades in charge of the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, the Municipal Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, the Municipal Business Environment Construction Bureau, the Municipal Advanced Manufacturing Development Service Center, and representatives of some entrepreneurs Participated in the discussion.