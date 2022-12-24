On December 23, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to further study and implement the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, analyze and study the province’s economic work next year, and review relevant documents. Provincial party secretary Hao Peng presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Economic Work Conference pointed out the direction and provided fundamental guidelines for doing a good job in next year’s economic work. We must deeply understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, earnestly unify our thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee on economic work, insist on taking development as the top priority, and firmly grasp the high-quality development. The primary task is to enhance the sense of responsibility and sense of urgency to do a good job in economic work, strengthen confidence, inspire spirit, face up to difficulties, unswervingly focus on economic construction as the center, and go all out and concentrate on promoting high-quality development in Liaoning. new results.

The meeting held that since the beginning of this year, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, in the face of a severe and complex external environment and arduous tasks of reform, development and stability, our province has fully implemented the epidemic prevention, economic stability and development. To meet the important requirements of safety, coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinate development and security, effectively respond to historically rare flood disasters, focus on preventing and defusing various risks, make economic operation stable and make progress, accelerate the accumulation of new kinetic energy, and coordinate regional development Taking new steps, the province’s economy has maintained a stable recovery and a good momentum of recovery, and the overall social situation is harmonious and stable. The hard-won achievements are worth cherishing.

The meeting pointed out that to scientifically plan the province’s economic work next year, we must fully implement the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee on economic work, combine the implementation of the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference with the implementation of the party’s 20th National Congress, and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Combining the important speeches on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning with the spirit of instructions, focus on promoting high-quality development, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept, adhere to emancipating the mind, reform and innovation, and adhere to service and Integrate into the new development pattern, grasp the policy orientation of the central government, accurately analyze the situation and tasks facing the economic development of our province, effectively seize new development opportunities, better connect with the goals and tasks of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, and make full use of Liaoning’s savings The strong development potential and many favorable factors actively respond to the eager expectations of the cadres and masses in the province, further guide expectations, boost confidence, and promote the overall recovery, overall improvement, and quality improvement of the province’s economic development.

The meeting emphasized that to do a good job in the province’s economic work next year, we must adhere to problem-oriented, goal-oriented, and result-oriented, grasp the main contradictions, grasp the key links, promote advantages, consolidate the bottom, and make up for shortcomings, and strive to promote high-quality development. It is necessary to fully mobilize the enthusiasm of all parties, give full play to the role of investment, consumption and export, promote the coordinated efforts of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries, give full play to the supporting role of education, technology and talents, and promote the competitive development of state-owned enterprises, private enterprises and foreign enterprises. Channel and platform advantages, strengthen regional, urban-rural, land-sea coordination, adopt multiple strategies to stabilize employment, strengthen security, and optimize ecology, focus on risk prevention, security, and stability, and strive to complete various goals and tasks throughout the year, in order to achieve the overall revitalization of Liaoning New breakthroughs lay a solid foundation.

The meeting decided to convene the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference in the near future to make comprehensive arrangements for the province’s economic work next year.