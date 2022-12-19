The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held an enlarged meeting

Convey and study the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference

Hosted by Zhang Qingwei

On the morning of December 19, Zhang Qingwei, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, presided over the (enlarged) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee to convey and study the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference, and study and deploy our province’s implementation work.

△On the morning of December 19, Zhang Qingwei presided over the (enlarged) meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee.Photo by Tang Jun, an all-media reporter from Hunan Daily

The meeting pointed out that the Central Economic Work Conference is a very important meeting held after the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech is far-sighted, broad-minded, profound in thought, and rich in content. It profoundly expounds a series of major theoretical and practical issues related to my country’s economic and social development. basically followed. We must study and understand in depth, and do a good job in implementing it.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to deeply understand and grasp the achievements of this year’s work and the great changes in the new era in the past 10 years, strengthen confidence and determination, and consciously combine the study and implementation of the spirit of the Central Economic Work Conference with the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to Hunan. Combining the spirit of instructions and instructions, with the implementation of the 12th Provincial Party Congress, the 3rd Plenary Session of the 12th Provincial Party Committee and other clear deployment arrangements, fully implement the strategic positioning and mission tasks of the “three highs and four new” The action firmly supports the “two establishments” and resolutely achieves the “two maintenances”. We must deeply understand and grasp the central government’s analysis and judgment of the domestic and foreign economic situation, maintain strategic determination, seize development opportunities, carry forward the spirit of struggle, concentrate on running our own affairs well, continuously improve the ability to deal with extreme situations, and effectively prevent and resolve various risks and challenges , firmly grasp the initiative in economic work. We must have a deep understanding of the overall requirements and policy orientation of next year’s economic work, adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, adhere to the system concept, keep upright and innovate, grasp the “six overall plans”, seize the policy window period, and focus on stabilizing growth, Stabilize employment and prices, fully implement the same responsibility of the party and the government for food security, vigorously improve the ability to guarantee energy supply, strengthen the coordination and cooperation of various policies, and promote high-quality economic development while maintaining stability. It is necessary to deeply understand and grasp the key tasks of economic work next year, and use more practical measures and greater efforts to grasp the key points, attack key points, and overcome difficulties. Do everything possible to tap the potential of domestic demand, give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption, support and promote the recovery and development of the tourism industry, and actively expand effective investment. Adhere to the focus of economic development on the real economy, promote the upgrading and development of the industrial system, vigorously cultivate and develop specialized and new enterprises, and accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system. Resolutely implement the “two unwavering”, deepen the reform of state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises, continuously improve the core competitiveness of state-owned enterprises, continue to do a good job in the work of “returning Hunan merchants”, and encourage and support the development and growth of private economy and private enterprises. Promote high-level opening up to the outside world, further promote economic and trade cooperation with Africa and the construction of free trade pilot zones, and accelerate the establishment of a new pattern of all-round opening up that focuses on integrating into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. Consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, improve the system of risk prevention, early warning, disposal, and accountability, effectively prevent and defuse major economic and financial risks in accordance with the law, and firmly hold the bottom line of no systemic risks. It is necessary to deeply understand and grasp the important requirements of strengthening the party’s overall leadership over economic work, do a good job in economic work with a spirit of hard work and a sense of responsibility that is “always rest assured”, establish and improve the long-term implementation mechanism for major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and promote true Grasp the style of hard work, continuously improve the ability to grasp economic work, and gather the majestic force of unity and forge ahead.

The meeting emphasized that at the end of the year and the beginning of the year, it is necessary to sprint to the end of all work throughout the year, summarize accounts, and plan for economic work next year. It is necessary to carefully prepare for the two sessions of the province. It is necessary to do a good job in the prevention and control of the new stage of the epidemic in a scientific, accurate and efficient manner, coordinate the “two festivals” visits and condolences, ensure the payment of wages to migrant workers, safe production, disaster prevention and mitigation, and maintain public security and stability, and do a good job in ensuring the supply and stable prices of important livelihood commodities And the guarantee of coal, electricity, oil and gas transportation to ensure the safety and stability of the overall social situation.