The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee Holds a Meeting Presided over by Lan Foan, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee_Huanghe News

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting

Analyze the province’s economic situation in the first quarter, study and deploy current economic work

Provincial Party Secretary Lan Foan presided over the meeting

On April 23, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to hear the report on the province’s economic operation in the first quarter, study and deploy the current economic work, and reviewed and approved the “Shanxi Energy Revolution Comprehensive Reform Pilot 2023 Action Plan”. Provincial Party Secretary Lan Foan presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that in the first quarter of this year, the entire province thoroughly studied and implemented the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s inspection and investigation of Shanxi, fully implemented the deployment of the central and provincial party committee economic work conferences, and conscientiously implemented the main leaders of the provincial management The spirit of the cadre seminar focused on the goal of “two basic realizations”. With an aggressive attitude of decisive battle at the beginning and sprinting at the beginning, we will overcome difficulties and work hard to promote the province’s economy to continue the stable recovery and good momentum since last year. , showing positive changes such as accelerated growth with new momentum, continuous demonstration of resilience and vitality, and solid and powerful guarantees for people’s livelihood, achieving a good start in the first quarter. This fully proves that the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government are effective in implementing the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, and that a series of reform and development and transformation measures adopted by our province are effective and effective.

The meeting made an in-depth analysis of the current situation and tasks facing the economic and social development of our province. It is pointed out that the economic operation in the first quarter was generally stable and stable, which was better than the whole of last year and the fourth quarter of last year. The transformation and development showed a strong trend, the activity of market players was significantly enhanced, and market expectations were significantly improved. At the same time, there are imbalances in the economic operation. It is necessary to effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, strengthen confidence and determination, face up to difficulties and challenges, adhere to problem orientation, keep an eye on key links, and coordinate the high-quality development of key industries and the promotion and implementation of major projects and major policies. Consolidate and expand the good momentum of economic operation, and lay a solid foundation for the successful completion of the annual goals and tasks. The meeting made six key arrangements for economic work. First, we must do a good job in stabilizing energy production and supply. Resolutely shoulder the political responsibility of ensuring energy supply, consolidate the tasks of stabilizing and increasing production in key cities and counties and key enterprises, continue to strengthen coal production scheduling, promote the timely commissioning of successive mines, accelerate the release of advanced coal production capacity, and coordinate the work of guaranteeing transportation capacity. Improve the power demand-side response mechanism, continue to do a good job in the transmission of Jin power, and plan to do a good job in the summer of power peaks. Second, we must do a good job in investment promotion, project construction and investment attraction. Seize the golden period of construction, speed up the preliminary work, strengthen the guarantee of elements, “one project, one countermeasure” to break the bottleneck of project construction, promote the start of construction as soon as possible, and accelerate the progress of those that have already started. Give full play to the eight comparative advantages, flexibly use 12 kinds of investment promotion methods, actively carry out long-term investment promotion, and carry out the “three batches” activities of the development zone in a rolling manner, so as to ensure that the effect of investment promotion falls on real projects and development results. Fully implement policies and measures to promote private investment and support the development of the private economy, continue to promote high-quality projects to private enterprises, relax market access, simplify project approval, strengthen government services, and effectively mobilize the enthusiasm of private enterprises to invest and develop in Shanxi. Third, we must do a good job in accelerating the development of the manufacturing industry. Adhere to the main direction of the revitalization of the manufacturing industry, make full use of the “chain length system” of the industrial chain, characteristic professional towns and development zones and other starting platforms, strengthen scientific and technological innovation and digital empowerment, accelerate the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and effectively leverage the comparative advantages Transformed into advantages for the development of advanced manufacturing and emerging industries. Precisely implement policies for subdivided industries of the manufacturing industry to promote the healthy and accelerated development of various industries. Fourth, we must do a good job in boosting consumption. Further promote the implementation of a series of policies and measures to promote consumption in the country and our province, and accelerate the release of consumption potential. Better coordinate the expansion of domestic demand and the deepening of supply-side structural reforms, focus on improving the quality of supply, and effectively transform consumer demand into a strong driving force for industrial development. Carry out in-depth ten actions to improve the quality and efficiency of the service industry, innovate ideas and measures for the development of the cultural, tourism and health care industry, and take multiple measures to promote the service industry to make more contributions to the high-quality economic development of the province. Fifth, we must do a good job in cultivating market players and building a high-standard market system. Carry out in-depth market entity promotion annual activities, focus on building four major platforms, including rural e-towns, cultural tourism and health care clusters, high-level innovation and innovation platforms, and leading agricultural industrialization enterprises, to promote both the quality and quality of market entities. Fully implement the implementation plan and special action plan for the construction of a high-standard market system, continue to deepen the market-oriented reform of factors, steadily expand institutional opening, and accelerate the creation of a “three nos” and “three yess” business environment. Sixth, we must do a good job in revitalizing the countryside, increasing employment and income, and improving people’s livelihood. We will do a good job in key tasks such as grain production, agricultural premium development, and agricultural and rural reform, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization. Continue to implement the combination of policies for reducing burdens, stabilizing jobs, expanding employment, and promoting income growth, strengthen monitoring and assistance to prevent returning to poverty, and focus on employment guarantees for key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers, as well as employment assistance for those with employment difficulties and zero-employment families. Coordinate and promote education, medical care, social security, epidemic prevention and other people’s livelihood work, make every effort to improve people’s livelihood policies and expand coverage and people’s livelihood practical affairs, continue to strengthen the comprehensive management of the ecological environment, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security.

The meeting emphasized that departments at all levels and leading cadres should better use the results of thematic education to promote economic and social development, effectively integrate theoretical study, investigation and research, promotion of development, inspection and rectification, further improve the working mechanism, and boost the mental state. Give full play to the role of each special work class, strengthen the coordination and linkage of departments, vigorously practice the “front-line work method”, and transmit pressure and responsibility at all levels, so as to do hard work and do well. It is necessary to strengthen the dynamic monitoring and analysis of economic operations, carry out regular research and judgment scheduling, and do a good job in the collection and collection work in a precise and scientific manner. It is necessary to conduct in-depth front-line investigation and research, summarize and promote the experience and practices of localities with good development momentum, and help localities and industries with difficulties in economic operation to analyze the reasons and propose countermeasures. The main responsible comrades of the party and government at all levels should take the lead in going deep into the project construction site to provide guidance, coordinate command, and dispatch services, take the initiative to provide full-process services and all-factor guarantees for major projects, and focus on solving the problems of enterprises and the masses. The pragmatic style and strong measures have promoted the continuous improvement of the economy.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the new energy security strategy of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s “four revolutions and one cooperation”, firmly grasp the annual goals and tasks of deepening the pilot comprehensive reform of the energy revolution, and insist on combining the pilot comprehensive reform of the energy revolution with the planning and construction of a new energy system and building a new energy system. Systematic planning and integrated promotion of the modern industrial system, the construction of “five major bases” to empower the construction of a new energy system, the integration and development of “five integrations” to extend the modern energy industry chain, and a solid grasp of the construction of 5G smart mines and the increase of unconventional natural gas reserves Key tasks such as production increase, construction of large-scale wind power photovoltaic bases, construction of pumped storage projects, and coal-fired power unit “three-reform linkage” have made greater breakthroughs in coal-electricity integration and other aspects, and accelerated the establishment of pilot areas for comprehensive reform of the national energy revolution. Ensure that the realization of the energy revolution under the guidance of the “dual carbon” goal takes the lead and demonstrates.

The meeting also studied other matters.