The State Food and Drug Administration held a mobilization meeting to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

On November 10, the State Food and Drug Administration held a mobilization meeting to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, consciously unify thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and unify wisdom and strength into the goals and tasks set by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly support the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two establishments”. Individual maintenance”, solidly do a good job in the reform and development of drug supervision, and strive to write the chapter of drug supervision in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Jiao Hong, director of the State Food and Drug Administration, Xu Jinghe and Zhao Junning, members of the party group and deputy directors of the bureau, the drug safety director of the bureau, and the responsible comrades of the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervision Commission in the General Administration attended the meeting.

At the opening mobilization meeting, Professor Song Fufan, Director of the Ideological and Political Education Teaching and Research Section of the Party Construction Teaching and Research Department of the Central Party School (National School of Administration), took the “New Era and New Journey to Uphold and Develop the Political Declaration and Action Program of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics – Learning from the Party” The 20 major spirits of “The Spirit”, taught the first lesson for the trainees. Song Fufan comprehensively interprets the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from seven aspects, including strategic positioning, the theme of the conference, practical basis, theoretical guidance, basic path, political guarantee, and strength cohesion, and helps the trainees to further deepen the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. It has strengthened the ideological and action consciousness of guiding practice and promoting work with the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The participants listened carefully and recorded carefully. They all agreed that the lectures were explained in simple language, systematically comprehensive, profound and thorough, and it was not only a good guidance but also a powerful impetus to learn and understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In his mobilization speech, Li Li pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has achieved a series of major achievements in politics, theory, strategy, practice and system, once again proclaiming the decisive significance of the “two establishments” and clarifying the greatest The politics, the biggest overall situation, and the biggest principle mark the historical status, historical significance and historical contribution of the conference in the annals of history. The cadres and workers of the drug supervision system must deeply understand the significance of the 20 important milestones of the Party, earnestly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th Party Congress with a strong sense of political responsibility and mission, and put the drug supervision work on the initiative to promote the modernization of the Chinese style. To plan in the grand scene of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and strive to open up a new realm of planning ahead, doing practical work, and focusing on details.

Li Li emphasized that it is necessary to work hard on comprehensive study, comprehensive grasp, and full implementation, so as to fully, accurately and comprehensively study and understand the essence of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must deeply grasp the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, hold high the great banner, strengthen our ideals and beliefs, keep in mind our original mission and mission, and earnestly shoulder the sacred mission of protecting and promoting the health of the people. We must deeply grasp the rich connotation and significance of the ten-year great changes in the new era, and deeply understand the profound impact of these great changes on the Party, the Chinese people, the socialist modernization drive, and the development of scientific socialism in China in the 21st century. It is necessary to deeply grasp the spiritual essence of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and transform the truth power of scientific theories into practical results of strengthening supervision, preventing risks, promoting development, serving people’s livelihood, and enhancing capabilities. It is necessary to deeply grasp the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements and major principles of Chinese-style modernization, identify the entry point for implementation in the field of drug supervision, and fully demonstrate the style of drug supervision in the process of Chinese-style modernization. It is necessary to deeply grasp the new situation and new requirements of upholding the party’s overall leadership and comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and persevere in promoting the construction of a clean and honest party and the anti-corruption work.

Li Li requested that it is necessary to closely integrate the actual situation of drug supervision work, combine learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with learning and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on drug supervision work, and implementing the “14th Five-Year Plan” national Drug Safety and Promotion of High-Quality Development Plan”, combined with the completion of the annual drug regulatory reform and development goals and tasks, shoulder the mission, promote the implementation of the work, and test, study and implement the spiritual achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with actual results. The trainees should study with a correct attitude, earnestly improve their political position, enhance their ideological awareness, cherish the rare opportunity to participate in the training, and maintain a good learning state. In order to master the comprehensive study, we must not only learn from the perspective of the overall strategic situation of the party and the country, but also understand and grasp the actual situation of drug supervision work. It is necessary to strictly observe discipline, strictly abide by the spirit of the eight central regulations and various discipline requirements, and earnestly focus time and energy on learning to ensure that learning is rewarding, thinking is rewarding, and training is improved.

The cadres above the deputy director level of the State Food and Drug Administration, and the main responsible comrades of the party and government of the units directly under Beijing attended the meeting in the main venue, and the responsible comrades of the departments and offices of the government attended the meeting in the branch venues.