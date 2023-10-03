The story of the day they stood Silvestre Dangond up

Users on social networks shared the anecdote of Silvestre Dangond when in its beginnings in vallenato music it reached the neighborhoods of Valledupar to serenade his friends’ girlfriends.

In the video published by the portal ‘El Rincón Vallenato’, the singer is heard recounting an uncomfortable moment he experienced in the company of Lucho Alonso and other friends when he went to serenade a girlfriend and she was dancing in a nightclub in the city.

“(…) We were serenading. I was the one who sang and I had to please them: I called lucho’s girlfriend, Leonel’s girlfriend, serena… We were the four of us drinking pure liquor. The last one was mine and I came to serenade it with a Jean Carlos Centeno album: ‘Heart, I would be like the wind, free, free…’“, Silvestre began telling.

“I sang the beautiful song and at first nothing; In the second song she was nothing and she thought that since her mother didn’t know anything at all she wouldn’t let her out. I thought she had told me, when we got into the car, I’m going to drive off and she arrives in a taxi and she was in Kankurua partying… Oh! See, the chubs”Dangond said.

The artist’s anecdote generated reactions among her followers, who say that she must currently regret not having taken advantage of the love that the artist gave her at that time.

