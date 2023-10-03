Home » The story of the day they stood Silvestre Dangond up
News

The story of the day they stood Silvestre Dangond up

by admin
The story of the day they stood Silvestre Dangond up

Users on social networks shared the anecdote of Silvestre Dangond when in its beginnings in vallenato music it reached the neighborhoods of Valledupar to serenade his friends’ girlfriends.

Read also: “I went crazy”: Dayana Jaime talks about the moment she asked Rolando Ochoa for forgiveness

In the video published by the portal ‘El Rincón Vallenato’, the singer is heard recounting an uncomfortable moment he experienced in the company of Lucho Alonso and other friends when he went to serenade a girlfriend and she was dancing in a nightclub in the city.

“(…) We were serenading. I was the one who sang and I had to please them: I called lucho’s girlfriend, Leonel’s girlfriend, serena… We were the four of us drinking pure liquor. The last one was mine and I came to serenade it with a Jean Carlos Centeno album: ‘Heart, I would be like the wind, free, free…’“, Silvestre began telling.

I sang the beautiful song and at first nothing; In the second song she was nothing and she thought that since her mother didn’t know anything at all she wouldn’t let her out. I thought she had told me, when we got into the car, I’m going to drive off and she arrives in a taxi and she was in Kankurua partying… Oh! See, the chubs”Dangond said.

Don’t stop reading: At the first release of Silvestre Dangond “there were only 10 close friends”

The artist’s anecdote generated reactions among her followers, who say that she must currently regret not having taken advantage of the love that the artist gave her at that time.

See also  Ganshen high-speed rail will be opened at the end of the year and the travel time from Ganzhou to Shenzhen will be shortened to 2 hours

You may also like

How applied physics helps clean up uranium production...

Child sexual abuse material

The Court puts the brakes

UEFA allows Russian youth teams again

Father and son die in a bicycle accident...

Operation North Star III: Over 4,455 Fugitives Arrested...

Training flight ended in tragedy

Working Together To Create a Healthier World, One...

“On Wheels” Campaign seeks to prevent violence and...

DTOP Announces Format Change for Puerto Rican Driver’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy