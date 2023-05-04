Home » The strong recovery of the tourism market during the May Day holiday, Xi’an Cultural Tourism is out of the circle-International Online
During the “May 1st” holiday, the popularity of tourism in various parts of Shaanxi has increased, and major scenic spots have started a crowd model. The ancient capital of Xi’an has become one of the most tourist-friendly cities in China.

Immersive cultural tourism experience and new cultural and tourism scenes are constantly emerging, which has greatly increased Xi’an’s tourism popularity and “Western Gravity”. The secret box of the Tang Dynasty, Miss Tumbler, Chang’an Twelve Hours theme block, etc. These new scenes of cultural tourism in Xi’an represented by immersive experience and multi-format integration are very popular, showing the ancient capital of traditional culture and fashion trends. The charm has driven a new upsurge in cultural tourism consumption. Netizens joked: “200 million people go to Zibo to eat barbecue, and 200 million people come to Xi’an to see history and culture.”

In the city that never sleeps in the Tang Dynasty, the lights are bright and beautiful at night, from “Miss Tumbler” to “Li Bai” to the new star of the Tang Dynasty “Fang Mou Duan”, good-looking, immersive, literary style Experience, continuous innovation of “new ways” of cultural tourism, make Datang Everbright City become the “top stream” of tourism in Xi’an.

The IP image of the “Prosperous Tang Tiantuan” on the Xi’an City Wall has been upgraded, and a series of interesting and exciting activities have been launched, which once again “rejuvenates” traditional culture, allowing tourists to deeply feel the charm of traditional culture during travel.

The newly built and opened Silk Road Paradise has become a place for Internet celebrities to check in.

Chang’an Twelve Hours theme block is centered on six immersive scenes, including “Tang food, delicious food, changing clothes, elegant collection of Tang style, miniature Chang’an, scene performance, and cultural feast”. Lead tourists to appreciate the market culture of Chang’an in the Tang Dynasty, and be a “Tang Dynasty person”.

Tourists taste Sanqin delicacies in Huimin Street and Yongxingfang in Xi’an, listen to Qin opera at Yisushe, experience the fireworks in the old vegetable market… Xi’an is full of activities and exciting everywhere. “Listening to Qin Opera at Yisushe has become one of the important choices for foreign tourists to travel to Xi’an, and it is becoming a new fashion in the circle of urban young people.” Liu Su, a staff member of Xi’an Qin Opera Theater, said.

Datang Everbright City, Xi’an City Wall and other key scenic spots are crowded with people, and some scenic spots have issued notices of full passenger flow, ticket suspension and flow restriction at 10 am. In order to balance the passenger flow, Datang Everbright City shifted all performances to daytime to reduce the passenger flow at night; when the passenger flow reaches 50,000, the single-loop tour mode will be activated.

Various places and scenic spots in Shaanxi have also launched cultural tourism performances and various activities with different characteristics. The Hanzhong Tourism System has carefully organized live performances with Qiang cultural characteristics, “Hundred Flavors Intangible Cultural Heritage·Food in Hanzhong” 2023 Hanzhong Intangible Cultural Heritage Food Season, the promotion of slow life travel routes, and the distribution of cultural tourism consumption coupons for “helping business, benefiting people, and enjoying Tianhan tour” More than 130 online and offline activities, including in-depth tours, suburban tours, and outing tours, launched 8 high-quality tourism routes, issued consumption coupons for key tourist attractions, implemented cultural tourism to benefit the people to help consumption, and enriched the supply of the holiday tourism market.

The Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River has recently increased its water drop, and its majestic momentum has attracted many tourists to take pictures. During the festival, the scenic spot also holds intangible cultural heritage exhibitions and folk tours, allowing tourists to experience the charm of the Yellow River culture.

Weinan Shaohua Mountain Scenic Area launched the second Chinese Clothes Ceremony. Visitors can not only feel the strong national style and ancient charm, experience the “bullet time” that condenses time and space for free, but also enjoy a beautiful visual feast in the Yunhai Square of Tibetan Dragon—— —The classic dances “Tage”, “Only This Green”, “Flying Pipa” and “Night Banquet at Tang Palace” were staged among the mountains and rivers.

