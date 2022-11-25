

The strongest cold wave this winter hits most of the Middle East, and the temperature plummets



Since mid-November, there has been no strong cold air affecting our country. Meteorological data monitoring shows that in the past 10 days, the temperature in most parts of the country was 2-4°C higher than normal in the same period, and in some areas it was 4-6°C higher.

According to the Central Meteorological Observatory, it is expected that from November 26th to 30th, a cold wave will sweep across our country, and the temperature in most areas will plummet. After the cold wave, the temperature in most areas will turn significantly lower than normal, and the weather will be cold. This cold wave not only affects a wide range, severe cooling, and strong winds, but will also be accompanied by rain and snow. The public needs to pay attention to weather changes in advance.

From November 26th to 27th, the cold wave weather will first affect Xinjiang, western Gansu, and western Inner Mongolia. North winds and gusts of magnitude 9 to 11, and winds at mountain passes in Xinjiang can reach magnitude 12 to 13, and some areas will be accompanied by sand and dust weather.

From November 28th to 30th, the cold wave weather will move eastward and southward, and continue to affect the central and eastern regions of my country. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 5 to 7 and gusts of magnitude 8 to 10; winds in the eastern sea area will be of magnitude 7 to 8 and gusts of magnitude 9 to 11.

After the cold air front, the daily minimum temperature line of 0°C will gradually move southward to the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River to southern Guizhou, and the daily minimum temperature line of -10°C will be located in southern Liaoning, western Beijing to eastern Gansu.

It is expected that from November 25th to 26th, some areas in northern Xinjiang will experience heavy snowstorms and local heavy snowstorms; from 27th to 30th, the eastern part of Northwest China, parts of North China, Northeast China, Huanghuai, Jianghan, Jianghuai and other places There have been rains turning to sleet or snow successively. Hunan, eastern Hubei, central and northern Jiangxi, southern Anhui, southern Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and northern Fujian have moderate to heavy rains and local heavy rains.

Experts remind that the cold weather is coming fiercely, the temperature in most areas drops sharply, and the wind is strong. The public needs to add clothes in time, take measures to keep warm, pay attention to human health, stay away from temporary structures when going out, and prevent falling objects from heights. In addition, the public also needs to guard against the adverse effects of rain and snow on traffic, especially in the northern regions.

Copyright statement: For all works on this website marked “Source: China Science News, Science Net, Science News Magazine”, the website reprints, please indicate the source and author at the top of the text, and no substantial changes to the content are allowed; WeChat public No., Toutiao and other new media platforms, please contact for authorization for reprinting. E-mail: [email protected]