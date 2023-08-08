Home » The Sultanate of Oman issued a warning statement after Saudi Arabia announced the presence of insects in an Egyptian product
News

The Sultanate of Oman issued a warning statement after Saudi Arabia announced the presence of insects in an Egyptian product

by admin
The Sultanate of Oman issued a warning statement after Saudi Arabia announced the presence of insects in an Egyptian product

The center warned against the product “Frozen Okra Zero” of the brand (Sanabel), which bears the batch number (BK3006NA).

In a statement monitored by Al-Shabiba, the center said that, in order to ensure the health and safety of the consumer, the center confirmed that it had taken all necessary measures to stop its import through the border crossings, and is currently working to ensure that the local markets are free of affected products, if any, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The center recommended that all consumers avoid consuming the product according to the data shown and dispose of it, indicating that it is an Egyptian product.

The Food and Drug Authority in Saudi Arabia had warned against consuming the frozen okra zero product of the brand (Sanabel), which is produced in Egypt.

She explained that the product contains insect infestations, which is in violation of the technical regulations “SFDA.FD/GSO 1978” for frozen okra.

She explained that the warning is only related to Okra Zero (Sanabel) product, batch No. (BK3006NA), expiry date 5/2024, and bears “barcode” No. (6224000745219) and weighs 400 grams.

The authority recommended that consumers avoid consuming this product and get rid of what they have, stressing that it is working in coordination with the importing company in the Kingdom, and the competent authorities, to follow up on the non-entry of the affected product into the Kingdom, and to withdraw the offered products from the market.

See also  Al-Burhan calls on the Secretary-General of the United Nations to choose an alternative to Volker Peretz and enumerates his violations in Sudan

You may also like

Arson suspected: carport in Schwerin burns again >...

The Registry Office did not endorse the candidacy...

Crashed into radar: speed cameras disabled

We and the scholars are between love and...

Governor Declares State of Emergency in Massachusetts as...

See the great goal from Colombia that led...

Deputy Commander of National Defense Command Holds Meeting...

ITSM Open Space 2023: the future of IT...

‘I’m in my 16th solo season’ solo men...

Trends in plastic surgery – El Diario

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy