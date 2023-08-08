The Sultanate of Oman issued a warning statement after Saudi Arabia announced the presence of insects in an Egyptian product

The center warned against the product “Frozen Okra Zero” of the brand (Sanabel), which bears the batch number (BK3006NA).

In a statement monitored by Al-Shabiba, the center said that, in order to ensure the health and safety of the consumer, the center confirmed that it had taken all necessary measures to stop its import through the border crossings, and is currently working to ensure that the local markets are free of affected products, if any, in coordination with the concerned authorities.

The center recommended that all consumers avoid consuming the product according to the data shown and dispose of it, indicating that it is an Egyptian product.

The Food and Drug Authority in Saudi Arabia had warned against consuming the frozen okra zero product of the brand (Sanabel), which is produced in Egypt.

She explained that the product contains insect infestations, which is in violation of the technical regulations “SFDA.FD/GSO 1978” for frozen okra.

She explained that the warning is only related to Okra Zero (Sanabel) product, batch No. (BK3006NA), expiry date 5/2024, and bears “barcode” No. (6224000745219) and weighs 400 grams.

The authority recommended that consumers avoid consuming this product and get rid of what they have, stressing that it is working in coordination with the importing company in the Kingdom, and the competent authorities, to follow up on the non-entry of the affected product into the Kingdom, and to withdraw the offered products from the market.

