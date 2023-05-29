The surprises that the new season of MasterChef brings

This is what happened with the Santanderean actress, Juliana Galvis who came to the press conference accompanied by her family, in which she stated that she was happy to have taken on this great challenge that had left her many lessons, not only as a cook but also as a person:

“At some point I had thought that MasterChef caught my attention because it was like a way of apologizing to my grandmother for all the years that I didn’t cook… it was very hard, I prepared for a long time, many hours… I put the card in as it should”he confessed.

On the other hand, the famous who will soon also be premiering her new project ‘False Profile’ said that making MasterChef what had cost her the most had been being away from her daughter:

“We knew it was going to be a great challenge, because it is very difficult for me to be separated from Ágata and Joaquín, but we did it.”

Luces Velásquez, renowned actress of ‘I am Betty the Ugly one’ also went through the microphones of KienyKe.com to mention how being on reality had allowed him to reconnect with cooking, something he has always enjoyed.

“I thought it was a nice project, because cooking seems to me an act of love… I had a mother who cooked extremely well, that’s how she showed all her love”said.

However, he said that not everything had been rosy because he had to face the pressure and the times imposed by the juries to carry out the preparations, which was a crazy pace.

The influencer Diego Sáenz was also in the MasterChef kitchen, where he not only had to do his best to stay in the competition but also had to face his girlfriend, the former Miss Colombia, Laura Barjum, who will also compete in the reality show. :

“This project came out of nowhere but I had wanted to for a while… I confirmed and then Laura tells me that they also called her and I told her that I was aware that we were going to have to face each other”Sáenz explained that he said that this had been the most difficult part of living this experience.

Likewise, the presenter and hostess of this reality, Claudia Bahamon revealed that in each edition he always had pleasant surprises with each of the participants:

“I am surprised by all the content challenges, as well as the level of participants, since we have 24 new children who make a difference, who add magic to this program that Colombians love so much”.

Although this was not all because the presenter from Huila shared that the RCN Channel had decided that this program would be broadcast not only from Monday to Friday but also on weekends. So MasterChef will be every night for viewers at 8:00 p.m.