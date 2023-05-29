Three popular games from the 19th century that have left their mark – EntornoInteligente

The 19th century was a time of great changes and advances in society, science and technology. And the gaming world was no exception.

For this reason, today we are going to take a walk through the history of three games that captivated people in the 19th century, and that are still very popular today: checkers, slot machines and croquet.

The game of checkers: a strategy classic

Checkers is a board game that dates back to antiquity. Some of the earliest records of the game date back to ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, although the version we know today comes from France, where it was called forced game.

The game of checkers became popular in the 19th century thanks to the first world championship held in 1847.

So checkers became a symbol of elegance in Victorian times, and their players were considered intellectuals. Today, the game of checkers remains an indisputable classic enjoyed by millions of people around the world.

Source: Pixabay

Slots: the gold rush in a game

The slot machine was invented by New Yorker Charles Fey in 1895 and forever revolutionized the modern entertainment industry.

The first slot machine, called Liberty Bell, had three spinning wheels with symbols such as horseshoes, diamonds, hearts and the Liberty Bell, which gave it its name. If the symbols lined up in a winning combination, the player was awarded a coin prize.

Slots quickly became a symbol of the Golden fever that was lived at the time, offering its players the possibility of winning interesting amounts of money.

Throughout the 20th century, slot machines evolved with technology, from mechanical to electronic, and finally to digital. online casino. Today, online slots are a global phenomenon that has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry.

Croquet: a high-class game in the open air

Croquet is a sport that originated in Europe during the 19th century. It is played outdoors and consists of hitting wooden balls with a mallet through a series of arches set into the ground. Today it even has its own Spanish federation.

The objective is to be the first player to complete the course, passing the balls through all the goals and hitting them against a central post.

Croquet quickly became a popular sport in British high society and was considered a refined pastime. Croquet parties in the gardens were frequent social events, where men and women of all ages enjoyed the game in a relaxed atmosphere.

Source: Pixabay

In short, the 19th century was a time of innovation and change in many aspects of life, and the world of games was no exception. Checkers, slot machines or croquet are just three examples of popular games that emerged or were transformed during that century and that have left an indelible mark on popular culture.

Without a doubt, these games have proven to be true classics that have stood the test of time, and will continue to be enjoyed by future generations.