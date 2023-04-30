The taekwondo team shines in the international league in Bulgaria.

Electronic flag – Rabat The Moroccan national taekwondo team shone in the International G1 League, which will be held in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia, on April 29-30, after it ranked second in the overall standings.

The national team was able to grab second place in the overall standings after the Croatian team, while the Azerbaijani team returned to third place, after winning four medals with only eight participants, including two gold medals, one silver and one bronze.

The two gold medals were won by the two champions, Hatem Yerouhou, with a weight of less than 54 kg, and Sufyan Al Asabi, with a weight of less than 87 kg.

Whereas, the silver medal came through the champion, Fatima Al-Zahraa Abu Faris, in a weight of more than 73 kg, while the bronze medal was awarded to the champion, Safia Saleh, in a weight of less than 67 kg.

It should be noted that, during this major sporting event, the Moroccan national team was under the supervision of Messrs. Azrouri Abdelkader and Issam El-Sharnoubi, and under the directives of the National Technical Director, Dr. El-Hussein El-Bahi.

This global sports festival, which witnessed the participation of 52 countries, was concluded with the distribution of medals and cups to all the crowned and crowned and the participating teams.