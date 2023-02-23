Ten hours after the national strike began, the Ministry of Transportation called a meeting with the representative of the taxi union, Julián Osorio, where 18 points were agreed.

After a dialogue with William Reyes, transport minister and the representative of taxi drivers, decided to end the national strike; In the meeting some commitments were agreed to, to solve the problems that are being presented. The meeting started at At 11 a.m,

“We can tell the country that we have found a formula for coexistence with the following points,” said the Minister of Transport.

Likewise, the first request was from the taxi drivers’ union, mentioning that one of the main issues they mentioned in the meeting was the digital platforms who provide public service.

It may interest you: Taxi drivers will block some sectors of Santa Marta

In accordance with the aforementioned, Guillermo Reyes, made a request to the authorities to apply the Law 336 of 1996 where it is stated that this service must be provided by authorized vehicles.

On the other hand, Reyes emphasized a table that will be created to study the different forms of illegalityin addition to analyzing which are the transversal measures that can be chosen to face these modalities.

“We are going to work together with all the actors, keeping in mind that any regulation that can be issued will belong exclusively to the Congress of the republic”he mentioned, taking into account the technological platforms.

Likewise, in the meeting held with the guild of taxi drivers, discussed other issues such as the gasoline value.

“The ministries of Finance, Mines and Energy have indicated that the government must resolve the defunding of the ‘Stabilization Fund,'” Reyes said.

Those present convened an upcoming meeting to set gasoline prices, which was scheduled for March 2.

Read more: There is no pico y placa or day without a barbecue in Santa Marta during a taxi driver stoppage

It is worth mentioning that this strike took place at 5:00 a.m on Wednesday, where taxi drivers from different cities participated in these demonstrations. Approximately in Santa Marta, they attended 2000 taxi drivers, which, carried out the blockade of the national highways of the metropolitan area of ​​the city.

Among the roads that were blocked was Mamatoco, Piragua, Bomba Zuca, Airport, the entrances and exits of the rodadero.