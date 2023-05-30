Home » The teacher Jorge Velosa doctor honoris causa
The Pedagogical and Technological University of Colombia awarded the teacher Jorge Velosa, standard bearer of carranga music, an honorary doctorate in recognition of his contributions to the Colombian language and culture.

“Without my upbringing and interaction with the countryside and peasants, the work for which I am recognized would not have existed. So this is also a recognition of their way of life, their language and their culture”, said Velsosa after receiving the award.

After 50 years of musical career and contributions to Colombian culture, the carranguero received his doctorate. His lyrics have been discussed at conferences, academic research, and even in promoting peace and nonviolence.
More than 200 songs have been recorded by Jorge Velosa.

In his speech, which was full of verses, Velosa concluded: “The armadillo said it well going down the hill, long live the countryside, long live me, the neighbor, and the neighbor, and long live those who proclaim peasant culture.” Velosa also had the opportunity to act in works such as “Don Chinche”, “Los Tuta” and “Romeo y Buseta”.

He also wrote the books El convite de las animales and Abuelo de pájaro. Velosa highlighted during his speech the contrast between the price of a rifle and how fierce it sounds, saying: “How little a tiple costs and how beautiful it sounds.” The author of “La cucharita de bone” has also obtained other recognitions, including the Order of Freedom from the department of Boyacá and the National University of Colombia association award for national excellence in arts and sciences.

