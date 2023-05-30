Hernandarias Fire Brigades acknowledge not meeting legal requirements to access municipal disbursements

*Nelson Cano went to the Municipal Board to present supporting documents.

After the strike announced by the social networks and the press of the three fire stations that work in the city of Hernandarias, where they blame the mayor Nelson Cano for the lack of financial disbursements, on the morning of this Tuesday, May 30, the chief community, with supporting documents in hand, went to the Municipal Board (JM), to present the reasons for the non-transfer of resources.

With these documentations, the firefighters present at the JM session, were left without valid arguments and had to acknowledge that they did not comply with the requirements established in Annex A of Decree No. 8758/2023, which regulates the General Budget of the Nation, and that obliges organizations and state entities to meet requirements for financial disbursements.

The situations of each of the fire brigades are detailed in the report of the municipal mayor presented to the councilors and which is fully transcribed below:

Blue Volunteer Fire Department

Of the three fire brigades installed in the city, only the blue one half meets the documentary update requirements, in addition to the Gs, 30,031,667 that corresponds to this company, of which 19,030,000 have already been transferred to them. In November 2022, they did not render the account within the time established by the regulations, which is 30 days, and they only did so almost 4 months after the deadline in a totally extemporaneous manner, adding to this extemporaneous presentation, that the amount declared in the rendering of accounts of the blue firefighters, the amounts do not coincide with the disbursement made by the Municipality. In addition to this fact, there are another 4 points from annex A of Decree 8759/2023 that remain to be fulfilled by the blues.

Yellow Volunteer Fire Department

The Yellow firefighters had an assembly and changes in authority and the request for recognition of the new board of directors was only made on May 17, 2023, that is, 13 days ago, so prior to this date, no disbursement could be made corresponding to the year 2022.

In addition to the recently formalized change of authority, this group has pending 15 points required by Annex A of Decree No. 8759/2023 Regulated by the General Budget of the Nation and for breach of this rule, the mayor assured that he cannot make any payment to yellow firefighters

Brown Volunteer Fire Department

This group of Volunteer Firefighters is the one with the most complicated situation, since it does not have any of the requirements of Annex A of the aforementioned decree, which regulates disbursements to organizations and entities, for which it does not qualify in any way for the transfer they require.

Mayor wanted to disburse

It should be noted that Nelson Cano wanted to pay the firefighters, since they had missing documents, but the JM did not give the corresponding guarantee.

The mayor intended with this to share responsibilities, in the sense that this body clearly authorizes, through a resolution, to make the pending disbursements even without having the documents required by Annex “A” of Decree No. 8759/2023 (which regulates the General Budget of the Nation), that is, if the plenary session of the MB (twelve councilors) authorizes the disbursement without having these requirements, the community chief would accompany said position and share responsibility with them.

The councilors did not support the mayor’s request, since they knew that this act would mean a serious act of embezzlement of public resources for the Comptroller General of the Republic and they chose to deny the appeal raised by Cano, who intended with this that the firefighters lift the measure of force and return to operate in their barracks.

Faced with this situation, the mayor makes it clear that the attacks against the municipal administration are smokescreens to divert attention from taxpayers and citizens, seeking to destabilize the community chief himself.

It also refers that the attacks were directed by dark and foreign interests, manipulating and using noble institutions, as is the case of the Fire Department, since the documentation presented by the mayor reveals that they are not truly in legal and pertinent conditions. as to receive the disbursements, demanded during the strike, resorting to honks and sirens made by the streets of the city.