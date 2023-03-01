Yesterday, in several capital cities, unionized teachers, representatives of Fecode and others, such as the CUT, went out to march against what was established, the General Participation System had its last modification more or less 20 years ago. They went to the governorates to deliver the petitions, because regardless of who is in the national government, rights must be protected. In the case of Risaralda, the appointment took place in the La Libertad de Pereira park, from early hours.

Yamid Fernando Parra, Secretary of Labor and Legal Affairs of the Risaralda Teachers Union, said that “There are two sheets; the national from Fecode, has a fundamental point not only for teachers, but for students and parents to change the formula and allocate the resources that should be for health, education and basic sanitation. In the departmental specifications, the requests are aimed at quality, infrastructure, flexibility in the work of the institutional weeks and regulations that have hindered the teaching work.

The teachers also demanded salary leveling with respect to other state workers and that there be punctuality, because according to the SER representative, in December, the Pereira Education Secretariat was late in paying premiums, which caused economic difficulties in the teachers who had commitments.

Referring to the trouble with Secop, Parra commented: “We reject that they blame a page when they knew that the price list was going to be downloaded from the internet. The administration had from December 15 to 27, to have uploaded the recruitment that was supposed to be ready and the same thing happens with the government. We do denounce that there is administrative negligence, because they are certified entities, which means that they have a very well done planning ”.

Why go out to the mobilization?

Anet Restrepo – teacher

“I’m going out to unify the Single Teacher Statute 278 and 2277, for better job guarantees, pensions and teacher promotion.”

Luz Marina Vallejo – SER Santa Rosa de Cabal subdirective

“The Colombian people need more resources. More than 320,000 educators will benefit from this negotiation filed by Fecode”.