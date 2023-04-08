Home News The tender photo with which Silvestre Dangond remembered Martín Elías
News

The tender photo with which Silvestre Dangond remembered Martín Elías

by admin
The tender photo with which Silvestre Dangond remembered Martín Elías

On the night of Friday, April 7, the vallenata music singer Silvestre Dangond He shared a photograph on his social networks with Martín Elías, who died on April 14, 2017, precisely on Good Friday.

The photograph caused nostalgia among Internet users, who through the comments expressed how much the son of ‘The Chief of La Junta’.

In the photograph, the two artists are seen embracing, smiling wildly while Silvestre holds a microphone. The picture It was taken within the framework of a Vallenato Festival.

Eternal Martin Elias”, wrote the urumitero singer for accompany the photo.

Inevitable not to remember it with such nostalgia. Very young, very young”, “Thanks for uploading that photo Silvestre”, “pay him a tribute”, were some of the reactions of the followers of the artists.

See also  Harasses a student out of school, a 62-year-old man reported

You may also like

“Clan confrontations” kill 9 people in northeastern Syria

Don’t know what food to prepare? find some...

THE CYCLONE – April 9 in prime time...

The death of the Director General of the...

Perspectives. Young people, facing the drug-trafficking trap in...

Decentralized Exchange dYdX Announces Shutdown of Services for...

Poem: “We were humiliated after the epidemic by...

Wander Mosquera, referee of the National-Junior match

Covid Germany, all restrictions lifted today

[녹유 오늘의 운세] Born in 1993, have a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy