On the night of Friday, April 7, the vallenata music singer Silvestre Dangond He shared a photograph on his social networks with Martín Elías, who died on April 14, 2017, precisely on Good Friday.

The photograph caused nostalgia among Internet users, who through the comments expressed how much the son of ‘The Chief of La Junta’.

In the photograph, the two artists are seen embracing, smiling wildly while Silvestre holds a microphone. The picture It was taken within the framework of a Vallenato Festival.

“Eternal Martin Elias”, wrote the urumitero singer for accompany the photo.

“Inevitable not to remember it with such nostalgia. Very young, very young”, “Thanks for uploading that photo Silvestre”, “pay him a tribute”, were some of the reactions of the followers of the artists.