“The term expired” – Diario La Página

The Minister of Justice and Security, Gustavo Villatoro, issued a reminder this morning to a group of Colombians linked to a network of scams called “gota a gota”, to whom he said “the term is over”, in the sense that the government had granted them 72 hours to leave the country or submit to Salvadoran laws.

“For those who did not believe our warning, now the arm of Salvadoran justice will reach them,” said the official, while presenting two people of Colombian nationality who were captured this Saturday on accusations of money laundering.

“These people are criminals who took away the peace of mind of Salvadorans, they have been captured by the PNC in San Francisco Menéndez, Ahuachapán, they are Colombian nationals,” Villatoro explained.

Those captured were identified as Diego Fernando Machado Moncada and Lisseth Katherine Vergel Torrado, both with alleged crimes of money laundering and illegal groups “for belonging to this criminal network of fraud and extortion,” he added.

They seized foreigners’ passports, citizen ID cards issued in their country of origin, cell phones, and cash. “We do not work for criminals and that is why they will be prosecuted in accordance with the law and must pay for their crimes,” Villatoro said.

