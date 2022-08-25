Release date: 2022-08-25 11:07

Information Sources:

Views:

On August 19, the Municipal Bureau held a meeting of the theoretical study center group of the party committee to study the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, and to study and deploy the implementation work. Zhang Lan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Bureau, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” vividly recorded the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, coordinating both domestic and international situations, coordinating epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, coordinating development and security, and uniting and leading the whole party. The great practice of the people of all ethnic groups in China to build a moderately prosperous society in an all-round way and start a new journey of building a modern socialist country on the land of China has concentratedly demonstrated the latest achievements of the sinicization of Marxism, and fully demonstrated that our party is promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind. The latest contribution to building a better world is an authoritative work that comprehensively and systematically reflects Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to improve political standing and learn to understand thoroughly. Take the study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” as an important political task for the current and future period. The first is to study extensively. Bureau leaders should exert the “head goose effect”, take the lead in learning one step, learn more, and learn more; important content, carry out various forms of learning and publicity activities, and continue to rise up a learning boom. The second is holistic study, linking the study of the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” with the study of the first, second and third volumes, and guiding the majority of party members and cadres to read the original text of the original work, understand the principle and understand the original meaning, and have a profound understanding The powerful truth and practical power contained in it will continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension and political execution, and be a firm supporter of “two establishments” and a firm practitioner of “two maintenances”. The third is to link practical studies, consciously apply the wisdom and experience of “governance of China” into all work of market supervision, consciously practice the concept of “people first”, and continuously improve the people’s sense of gain, happiness and security.

Meeting requirements, focus on responsibilities and tasks, and integrate knowledge and action. Effectively translate the learning results into market supervision work measures and actual results. Focusing on the key tasks determined by the Municipal Party Committee, Municipal Government and the Provincial Bureau, we will catch up with each other and compete for advanced positions, carry out in-depth competition activities of “Five Crescent Moons and Five Stars Moon Sunshine”, and solidly promote the stable economic progress and quality improvement actions, and the city’s market In the field of supervision, the “Hundred Days” campaign to eliminate dangers and report safety, continue to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control in import cold chain, professional market, “sentry” monitoring of pharmacies, etc., to ensure the realization of “economic stability, epidemic prevention and development” With the goal of “safety”, on the new journey of “two firsts” and “two firsts”, striving to be the “vanguard” of the modernization of market supervision, and taking practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

At the meeting, the leaders of the Municipal Bureau Zhang Zhiming and Song Guochang made exchange speeches.