Xi’an News Network News From August 14th to 18th, the 6th Silk Expo with the theme of “Interconnection, Mutual Integration, Co-progress and Shared Win-win” was successfully held in Xi’an. Focusing on the main line of high-quality development, this year’s Silk Fair adheres to the concepts of “investment banking thinking”, “chain thinking”, “incremental thinking” and “closed-loop thinking”, and focuses on promoting large projects with high gold content, high green content and high new content. Good projects, the conference signed a total of 2,309 cooperation projects with a total investment of 1.53 trillion yuan.

18 special events

Strengthen in-depth exchanges and cooperation in various fields

It is understood that the theme, exhibitions and important activities of this year’s Silk Expo focus on high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, focusing on jointly consolidating the foundation of interconnection and cooperation, jointly expanding new areas of cooperation, and jointly creating iconic livelihood projects. Unswervingly Deepen the “Belt and Road” cooperation, promote the early recovery and growth of the world economy, and strive to make the “Belt and Road” a “development belt” that benefits the world and a “happiness road” that benefits people of all countries.

Guided by innovation, this year’s Silk Expo held 18 special activities and 84 investment promotion activities as scheduled, strengthening in-depth exchanges and cooperation in various fields. Various conferences and forums have distinctive features. The conference set up 6 exhibition halls: International Pavilion, China Pavilion, Shaanxi Pavilion, Rural Revitalization Pavilion, Intelligent Manufacturing Pavilion and Green Industry Pavilion, with a total exhibition area of ​​72,000 square meters, 2,056 exhibitors and 20,110 kinds of exhibits. Among them, the International Pavilion focused on displaying the images, investment fields, major cooperation projects and featured products of countries and regions along the Silk Road, and innovatively set up a special exhibition area for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training Demonstration Base, a special exhibition area for RCEP and the famous features of international sister cities. Commodity exhibition area. The Shaanxi Pavilion has specially set up special exhibitions for Qin Chuangyuan and China-Europe Railway Express, which mainly display the construction of a scientific and technological innovation platform for the “Belt and Road”, and the China-Europe Railway Express (Xi’an) Assembly Center, which fully reflects Shaanxi’s deep integration into the “Belt and Road”. Comparative Advantage. The country of honor, the province of honor, and the theme city have their own characteristics. Each province and city focuses on displaying the overall image, resource advantages, investment environment, and key industrial projects. The majority of enterprises actively display their unique products or technical advantages, adopting modern multimedia methods, Create a visually stunning and distinctive image. The Intelligent Manufacturing Pavilion focuses on 23 key industrial chains in our province, focusing on 5G technology applications and new technologies and products such as commercial use, aviation research and development, high-speed rail, and smart cars; the Green Industry Pavilion displays energy-saving and environmental protection technologies and products, new materials and new product applications. As well as the latest products and technologies such as new energy and carbon neutrality; the Rural Revitalization Pavilion displays achievements such as smart agriculture, modern agricultural informatization, transformation of agricultural scientific and technological achievements, and “Internet +”, attracting a large number of professional visitors to participate in the exhibition and promote exchanges and cooperation.

Focus on high-quality development

2309 cooperation projects signed

Focusing on the main line of high-quality development, this year’s Silk Fair adheres to the four thinking concepts of “investment bank thinking”, “chain thinking”, “incremental thinking” and “closed-loop thinking”, and strives to promote high gold content, high green content and new content. High big projects, good projects. According to statistics, the conference signed a total of 2,309 cooperation projects with a total investment of 1.53 trillion yuan, including 30 foreign investment projects with a total contract investment of 3.617 billion US dollars; 2,221 domestic joint projects were signed, with a total contract investment of 1.51 trillion yuan. The project involves eight fields including modern agriculture, equipment manufacturing, food and medicine, high-tech, infrastructure, energy conservation and environmental protection, business services, and cultural tourism.

On the basis of in-depth exchanges, this year’s Silk Expo further promoted inter-provincial and intra-provincial cooperation, and achieved a series of cooperation results. During the meeting, the signing of the strategic cooperation framework agreement between Mongolia and Shaanxi provinces, the signing of the cooperation between Jiangsu and Shaanxi, and the signing of the strategic cooperation framework agreement on the sea-rail combined transport train (Xi’an-Beibu Gulf port) on the pilot policy of tax rebate on the departure port of the Guangxi-Shaanxi road, etc., will promote regional cooperation. To a deeper level, a wider field, a higher level. Yan’an and Yulin in our province signed the “Yan’an-Yulin Collaborative Promotion of High-quality Development Strategic Cooperation Agreement”, and the two cities also signed the “Yan’an-Yulin-Yanchang High-level Cooperation Framework Agreement on Jointly Building “Anjing Enclave Park” with Yanchang Petroleum Group. , which has injected new impetus into further promoting the high-quality development of northern Shaanxi. The China (Yangling) Agricultural Data Valley Cloud Platform was launched, and the Yangling-Huawei Agricultural Data Valley Joint Innovation Center, Chanba Cross-border E-commerce Industrial Park, and Western Cross-border E-commerce Service Center were officially unveiled.

“Online Silk Expo” hits 6.46 million times

Further expand the brand influence of the Silk Fair

A total of foreign guests and businessmen from 73 countries and regions including South Korea, Thailand, and Singapore participated in this year’s Silk Fair. Diplomatic envoys from Uzbekistan, Uruguay, Sri Lanka, Costa Rica, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia and other countries and representatives of international organizations such as China-ASEAN Center attended the meeting.

The conference also held the “My Hometown is in Shaanxi” Silk Expo theme literary essay activity, and on the opening day, a special question-answering activity for the Sixth Silk Expo on the “Learning to Strengthen the Country” platform was held, which attracted extensive participation and interactive exchanges from all walks of life. .

In order to further expand the brand influence of the Silk Fair, the Silk Fair adopts an online and offline integrated meeting mode to create an exhibition service platform that “empowers offline online, drives online, and integrates online and offline” in a timely manner. Upload videos of grand exhibitions, conferences and activities to enrich platform data and ensure the smooth progress of the online Silk Expo. Since its launch on July 20, the Online Silk Fair has registered 1,770 exhibitors with 2,660 kinds of exhibits. The “Online Silk Fair” website has more than 6.46 million hits, further expanding the brand influence of the Silk Fair.

The well-planned exhibitions and various forums and conferences of this year's Silk Road fully leverage the comparative advantages of Shaanxi and the Silk Road's role as a platform to build consensus on cooperation, deepen economic and trade cooperation, promote joint development, and communicate public opinion, so as to promote China and the Silk Road. Countries and regions along the route have deepened cooperation and achieved mutual benefit and win-win results, and have made new contributions to the construction of a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the mainstay and the domestic and international dual cycles promoting each other.