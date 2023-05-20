Bad Bunny invites Frank Ocean, Ronaldinho and others to his new clip

After giving a preview of the song, Bad Bunny has released his latest single “Where She Goes”, along with a music video that features a quick cameo by Frank Ocean, who appears riding on the back of a motorcycle. The clip directed by silence also includes brief appearances by Lil Uzi Vert, Dominic FikeBrazilian soccer star Ronaldinho, Isabella Manderson, Julian Consuegra, Juliana Nalu, Sabrina Zada ​​e Ysham Avdulahiwho celebrate with Bad Bunny in the California desert.

Bad Bunny He originally played a snippet of “Where Does It Go” on TikTok, writing in the post’s caption, “Tell me if you like it and I’ll WhatsApp it to you :).” The new theme was written by Bad Bunny and recorded with the producer Mag and the rapper’s engineer Patience. “Where She Goes” is Bad Bunny’s new solo track from his 2022 album “A Summer Without You”although since then he has collaborated with Ñengo Flow on “Gato de noche” and Grupo Frontera on their song “Un X100to”.

At the beginning of this year, Bad Bunny opened the 2023 Grammy Awards, where “A Summer Without You” was awarded the Best Urban Music Album Award. Last month, she headlined the first nights of two consecutive Coachella weekends. Frank Ocean was also a headliner at Coachella 2023, however, after sustaining an ankle injury that affected his opening weekend performance, Ocean canceled his runner-up finish for the weekend.

