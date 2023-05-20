Home » WC hockey 2023 | ONLINE: Suvernn Amerian fight the Days. Get ready Finns always
Sports

WC hockey 2023 | ONLINE: Suvernn Amerian fight the Days. Get ready Finns always

by admin
WC hockey 2023 | ONLINE: Suvernn Amerian fight the Days. Get ready Finns always

American goalkeeper Cal Petersen (40) in cooperation with Tonka Drew O’Connor (10) in a match with Austrian forward Marc Rossi (23).


| photo: Reuters

Days evidently fighting for promotion with the Germans, who lost in a mutual duel. They still have a two-point lead over their main competitor, but the tournament standings of both teams look completely different.

ONLINE: USA vs. Denmark

We follow the fabric of the world ampiont in detail.

While Sevean collected points against weak teams, the team from the center of Europe started with the main favorites and wins now. For the team around the star Nikolaj Ehlers from Winnipeg, this means that he has to turn a strong opponent by points in order to catch up with the loss from the mutual bow.

Defy the Amerians first. They are the only 100 percent team in the tournament, next to Včarsk. After a portion of Finland, Hungary, Germany and Austria, strive for more points and the best possible position for the bow tie.


MS 2023

Group A 20/05/2023 11:20

zpas probh

Assemblies:
DeSmith (Petersen), Samberg, Perbix, Perunovich, Kleven, Thrun, Mackey, Hutson Bonino (C), Grimaldi, A. Tuch (A) O’Connor, Eyssimont, Garland (A) Tynan, Gauthier, Mazur Bjork, Coronato, Brown . . . .

Assemblies:
Dichow (21. Sorensen) Lassen, M. Lauridsen, A. Koch, Jensen Aabo (C), O. Lauridsen, Krogsgaard, Gammelgaard N. Jensen, Ehlers, Russell (A) Storm, Poulsen, Boedker (A) Mølgaard, Asperup , Bau Hansen Aagaard, Wejse, Andersen Olesen.

Decision: Langin (CAN), Heikkinen Nittyla (both FIN), Nothegger (AUT).

Click on the online report

See also  the reproduction is 5 meters high

The Finns are in a rather difficult position, because they lost not only to the United States (1:4), but also to Vdsko (1:2N). And it must be added that the Suomi can be driven for the ten points gained so far. In a balanced duel, the Germans only defeated tsn 4:3 and won against France (5:3).

ONLINE: Austria vs. Finland

Online penos zan v 15.20.

After the crushing victory over Maarsk, with whom the home defenders of the title broke up for so long, he went to a distant outsider from Austria. The only team that did not win in Group A, mainly needs to strike among the elite.

Surprised against a team that hasn’t made a strong impression so far, the Alpine country would certainly benefit.



Despicable France, which suffered a defeat against Finland in the middle of the day, is starting the game unbeaten for the time being after a two-day break. They conceded only two goals in the tournament, and still have one free spot on the roster, with William Nylander, the expected replacement from Toronto, not far behind.

ONLINE: vdsko vs. France

You can watch the online report from 19.20.

Hockey Les Bleus then collected the three points, all from overtime games. They won a point with a great performance against Denmark (3:4P), on the other hand, they lost a point against Rakuan (2:1P) and then surprisingly succumbed to Maarm (2:3P).


You may also like

Inter, si riapre la pista Schuurs?

Two bloody Pilsen injuries at Slavia. According to...

Berrettini will also miss Roland Garros: “I’m not...

Polcanova and Gardos already failed at the start...

GARDA TRENTINO EXTRA TRAIL | Sportdimontagna.com

How is the new “The Legend of Zelda”...

Manchester City champion of England after the defeat...

Saturday the tour of Italy from Sempione to...

Slavia – Pilsen 2:1, Jurečka scored two goals...

6 things to do in the morning to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy