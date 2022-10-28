TRIESTE In the first half of 2022, the motorway sections under concession to Autovie Venete recorded record traffic data for both cars and heavy vehicles, “now beyond the levels of 2019”, a “perhaps underestimated” figure that affects road safety and on accidents, which “continue to occur on the A4 Venice-Trieste, in particular between San Donà di Piave-Portogruaro”.

This is what emerges from a study by the North East Think Tank Foundation, conducted on Aiscat data.

“The A4 motorway is Italy’s infrastructural emergency”

«Today the A4 Venice-Trieste is the country’s real infrastructural emergency – he says Antonio Ferrarellipresident of the Foundation – we ask the new government and the Venetian parliamentarians to intervene to conclude the transfer of the concession to the newco as soon as possible and to allocate the necessary resources to accelerate the completion of the third lane ».

The distances of the trucks have been higher than those of 2019 since February (66 million km against 62 million) and have remained at higher levels even in the following months, despite expensive fuel and war in Ukraine.

The record increase was recorded in March, with 76 million km (69 million in 2019).

In total, in the first 6 months, heavy traffic grew by 4.4% on 2019. As for cars, overtaking has been recorded since May, when 145 million km were covered compared to 139 million in 2019. Also in June the mileage of 2022 was confirmed higher.

Overall, in the first half of the year the cumulative figure for light vehicles is still lower than in 2019, but the difference is small (-4.9%).

According to the study, compared to other highways in the Northeast, the Autovie network is the closest to pre-pandemic traffic levels.