The CEO from Monza spoke to Tg2 Post: “Marì is conscious and no vital organs have been touched …”

Adriano Galliani has reached Pablo Marì, victim of a stabbing in the Assago shopping center, at the Niguarda hospital. With him the Monza coach Palladino. The CEO he then spoke to the microphones of “Tg2 Post” reassuring about the player’s condition. Here are the words of him: “The player had a fairly deep wound on his back, penetrating, but he did not touch vital organs such as lungs: he is not in danger of life”.

injuries — And then: “They tell me that he should recover pretty quickly – he added – He has injured muscles, injuries. But he is not very serious. He is conscious and they are giving him stitches in an operating room or something similar. But then again, it is not. in danger of life “.

from the hospital — “Pablo Marì was there to do the shopping – the CEO from Niguarda hospital added to Sky -. He has seen everything. He is lucid. He hurt his back and mouth, it is a shocking fact. But he told me.” who wants to be on the field on Monday. ”

he tweets — “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon”. This is Adriano Galliani’s message of encouragement (via the club’s Twitter profile).

