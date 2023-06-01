The Third Session of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress Concludes Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

The third meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress closed



On the afternoon of May 31, the third meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Provincial People’s Congress held its second plenary meeting in Guangzhou. Huang Chuping, director of the Provincial People’s Congress Standing Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Ye Zhenqin, deputy director, presided over the meeting. Huang Ningsheng, Zhang Shuofu, Xiao Yafei, Tan Ling, Lu Yesheng and Xu Hong, members of the leadership team of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, attended the meeting.

The meeting voted to pass the “Regulations on Forest Protection and Management of Guangdong Province”; voted to pass the decision on approving the relevant regulations and decisions of Guangzhou, Shantou, Meizhou, Yunfu and other cities and Ruyuan Yao Autonomous County.

The meeting voted to remove Zeng Chaopeng from the position of deputy secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress, remove Wang Yishi from the position of a member of the Guangdong Provincial Supervisory Committee, and remove Zhao Juhua from the position of vice president of the Guangdong Provincial Higher People’s Court and member of the Judgment Committee Tan Ling was removed from the positions of deputy chief procurator, member of the procuratorial committee, and prosecutor of the Guangdong Provincial People’s Procuratorate. The meeting also passed other personnel appointment and dismissal matters.

After completing the meeting agenda, Huang Chuping emphasized in his speech that it is necessary to study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions during his inspection of Guangdong, and deeply grasp the deployment requirements made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on strengthening and improving the work of the National People’s Congress in the new era. The starting point and the focus of work are to firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” into specific actions. It is necessary to take Daxing investigation and research as an important content of carrying out the education on the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and combine it with high-quality legislation and supervision of the National People’s Congress to effectively improve the scientific effectiveness of investigation and research. It is necessary to anchor the primary task of high-quality development and fulfill its duties, pay close attention to strengthening the legal guarantee for the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, promote the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, promote the orderly transfer of industries and the development of a new collective economy, and accelerate the deepening of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Legislative work such as the Hong Kong-Macao Cooperation Regulations, the Shenzhen-Shantou Cooperation Zone Promotion Regulations, and the Digitalization of Government Services Regulations have been carried out, and the supervision projects such as the review and in-depth implementation of the “High-quality Development Project of Hundred Counties, Thousands of Towns and Thousands of Villages” and the “Green and Beautiful Guangdong Ecological Construction” have been well done. The representatives concentrated on the preparations for the themed activities, and helped Guangdong to develop high-quality with high-quality rule of law. It is necessary to comprehensively improve the efficiency of performance of duties, take the lead in concentrating on casting the soul, taking the lead in promoting high-quality development, taking the lead in innovating working methods, taking the lead in improving the ability to perform duties, and taking the lead in strict discipline, so as to better shoulder the responsibilities entrusted by the Constitution and laws, and strive to write China. Contribute to the power of the National People’s Congress in the Guangdong chapter of traditional modernization.

Wang Yanshi, Luo Wenzhi, Yu Fuwen and other members of the Standing Committee attended the meeting. Provincial People’s Government, Provincial Supervisory Commission, Provincial Higher People’s Court, and Provincial People’s Procuratorate responsible comrades Wang Zhizhong, Zhang Haibo, Feng Jian, etc. attended the meeting.