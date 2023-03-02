The “Three Governors” of Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau made a heavy blow to rectify the muck transport vehicles



Recently, the Jiashan County Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau established a leading group for the rectification of muck trucks led by department heads, and formed an urban management law enforcement and rectification team of more than 10 people to strictly control the dumping of muck trucks.

1. Keep an eye on the “deep supervision” of remote roads

Regarding the late-night “gathering” phenomenon of foreign muck trucks, the squadron has formulated a working mechanism that combines dynamic patrols during the day and fixed-point investigations, and scattered road section inspections and control during concentrated periods at night, and organizes team members to take turns on duty for 24 hours. Entering the city at crossings and places prone to sneaking and burying, to ensure that violations are found at the first time, vehicles and drivers are locked at the first time, penalties are imposed at the first time, and there is “zero tolerance” for illegal disposal of muck.

2. Focus on key and difficult points “strict supervision”

The squadron carried out “smart upgrades” for the first time to discover illegal behaviors of muck transport vehicles, set up high-definition cameras in the original video surveillance blind spots, recorded surveillance cameras in full, and looked for clues to “solve the case” through monitoring “eyes of the sky”. In addition, relying on the vehicle GPS positioning satellite monitoring and management system, special personnel are arranged to supervise and inspect key road sections, and timely notify the person in charge of the road section to deal with any problems found, so as to realize standardized management of the construction site with the help of technology.

3. Prominent points and aspects combined with “actual supervision”

On the one hand, the power of the surrounding masses was used to encourage the masses to report violations of laws and regulations. The squadron responded immediately after receiving the report, and the team members arrived at the scene within 15 minutes; Control heavy punches and strike out to manage engineering transportation.