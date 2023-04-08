My Brother and I is an upbeat comedy about a wedding that throws a family into chaos. The film, whose trailer was released, will debut on Prime Video on April 21 and is directed by Luca Lucini. The protagonists are Denise Tantucci and Cristiano Caccamo.



It will debut exclusively on Prime Video on April 21 I and my brothera film by Luke Lucini. If you remember correctly, we told you about the director a few days ago, telling you that we had the pleasure of previewing at Bif&st 2023 My paper girls, which will be released in the coming months. And right at the Bari Festival Lucini told us about Ioh and my brotherwhich is a daring comedy about love and family and which could remind you of a French pochade, an English film in the style of Four weddings and a funeral or even a wedding comedy made in USA like Two singles at a wedding. Obviously we will reveal something more when we have seen the film, however, in the meantime, we can show you the hilarious trailer.

My brother and I: plot and cast

But what is it about I and my brother? The story it tells is that of Sofia, a 28-year-old girl who is a womanizer and who left the family business and family in Calabria to go and live in Milan, where she shares the house with a friend. One day she comes to know that her her brother Mauro, who is definitely a nice guy, is getting married. That would leave you indifferent Sofiawere it not that his future sister-in-law, Michelais also his great love. Sofia leaves, determined to recover Michela at any cost. Of course, chaos will ensue.

I and my brother it has a great cast. Luke Lucini in fact he called to recite Christian Caccamo (already among the protagonists of My paper girls), Denise Tantucci, Claudius Colica, Greta Ferro, Teresa Mannino, Paola Lavini. Not to forget, the friendly participation of Ninni Bruschetta, Savino bezel, Mark Leonardi e Nino Frassica.

The trailer for My Brother and I

Here is the trailer for I and my brother. We remember that Luke Lucini made his debut behind the camera with Three meters above the sky. Among the other films of him we mention The perfect man, Love, lies and soccer e just a father.