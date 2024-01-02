The trial of Jimmy Lai’s case resumes. Prosecutors claim that he “colluded” with multiple U.S. officials. Jimmy Lai refuses to plead guilty.

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai’s Trial Continues

The trial of Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai continued on Tuesday, with prosecutors detailing what they said was Lai’s collusion with foreign forces. Lai, who is accused of violating the national security law, refused to plead guilty during the trial.

According to the national security law implemented by China in Hong Kong, Lai was charged with “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces” and “conspiracy to publish seditious publications”. The basis for the charges included Lai’s call for sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials.

When each charge was read out, Lai expressed “not guilty” three times. He appeared calm as he sat surrounded by guards in a courtroom packed with supporters and foreign diplomats.

Lai, 76, is the founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and one of the most prominent critics of the Chinese Communist Party leadership. The trial is seen as a possible focal point for diplomatic tension and a key test of Hong Kong’s judicial independence and freedoms since China fully implemented a national security law on the city in 2020.

After a lengthy legal process that spanned three years since Lai’s arrest, prosecutors laid out key details of the case in court for the first time, including meetings between Lai and senior officials in the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Prosecutors claimed they were evidence of collusion with foreign powers.

Deputy Crown Prosecution Commissioner Chow Tin-hang, representing the prosecution, told three High Court judges that Lai was a “radical political figure” who conspired with others to create “hatred and incite opposition” to the Hong Kong and Chinese authorities.

Lai is accused of requesting foreign countries, especially the United States, to impose sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials “under the guise of fighting for democracy and freedom” since June 2019. The United States and Britain have both called for Lai’s immediate release, saying his trial is politically motivated.

The trial is ongoing and is being closely watched by Western democracies, including the United States, Britain, and the European Union. It is expected to continue to draw international attention as it unfolds.

*(This article refers to a Reuters report.)*

