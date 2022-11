It’s almost eight o’clock when he leaves the police station on a car at full siren. She wears a pink hood to hide her face. Giandavide De Pau 51 years old, former driver of the boss Michele Siena, he is the killer of the Prati escorts. At least according to the police who interrogated him for 10 hours. He has slaughtered two Chinese and a Colombian, he ends up in Regina Coeli.