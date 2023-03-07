After the llanera actress, Lina Tejeiro shared a photo with the Cali influencer ‘El Mindo’, rumors about a possible romance grew rapidly through social networks. Well, since the breakup of Lina Tejeiro and Juan Duque was announced, many rumors have appeared about the new loves of Tejeiro, who has mentioned in the past that he is not close to giving himself a new opportunity in love.

The publication shared on the actress’s Instagram account aroused many comments on social networks. In the photograph, Lina Tejeiro appeared hugging a man whose face could not be seen.

However, netizens quickly discovered the identity of Lina’s mysterious partner. It was El Mindo, the creator of Valle del Cauca content who visited the country’s capital this weekend to accompany some of his friends at the ‘Burger Ville’, including Los de Ñam, the channel of two well-known foodies who are very close to Tejeiro.

Jorge Enrique Abello: this is how he built his role for Ana de Nadie

The rumors of the relationship took over the social networks that were already speculating about it. However, on the night of this March 6, the truth about these publications became known. They were made within the framework of a new humorous video of the many that El Mindo has constantly accustomed us to, this time characterizing a man in love who surrenders to the honey of a relationship very quickly. In the publication, Lina Tejeiro is the protagonist of this video that the caleño titled: “I think I was too fast”