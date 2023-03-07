Home Sports Torino Bologna 1-0: video, gol e highlights
Torino Bologna 1-0: video, gol e highlights

by admin
Torino Bologna 1-0: video, gol e highlights

Turin, after the disappointment of the derby lost in a comeback, relaunched its European ambitions by beating Bologna at home. In the direct clash at the Olimpico, a goal by Karamoh decided in the 22nd minute. Third goal in the league for the Frenchman, good at finishing off the Sanabria side with a double dribble in the strait and a touch with his right foot. Motta’s team wakes up only in the second half but without creating great chances. The granades find their appointment with the victory with merit

