The Union of Workers and Employees of Collinor Annex, the Great Palace, in a statement condemning it

The Union of Workers and Employees of the Collinor Annex of Ksar El-Kebir / the General Confederation of Workers in Morocco issued a denouncing statement on August 22, 20230 regarding “the arrogance of the administration and its persistence in restricting freedom of association, as well as its systematic procrastination in responding to the just and legitimate demands of workers.”

Including what is related to working hours at a time when workers demand to return working hours to normal after the disappearance of the 12-hour work problem represented by the Corona pandemic, after they were forced to do so, in return for a lump sum compensation that does not compensate even the extra hours for one week, in a blatant violation of Articles 10, 201 and 202 From the job blog.

In the face of the administration’s refusal to sit down for dialogue with the workers regarding this point, they had to inform the administration on August 10, 2022, in the presence of a judicial commissioner, of their intention to stop working for 12 hours a day and work at the legal time specified in Article 184.

From the Labor Code and as established by the bylaws attached to the headquarters of the cooperative annex a week after the date of the notification so that the management can take the necessary measures to continue the normal operation of the contracting or open the door for dialogue to solve the problem, and as usual, instead of receiving the workers to find a solution, it found the opportunity to plan its despicable intentions to undermine Trade union workers9 were surprised, after their refusal to work 12 hours, with summons for hearings in which accusations were filed because of this refusal. What is worse is that the administration obstructed the implementation of the hearings after the committee in charge refused to listen to the workers claiming that one of them was three minutes late, another came four minutes early, and the last refused to wait. The representative of the workers refused to receive written answers because, as usual, she exploited the ignorance and illiteracy of some workers to falsify the hearing records.

The union’s denunciation statement concluded:

1. Strong condemnation of these abhorrent behaviors and all forms of restrictions on trade union work and retaliation against trade unionists and workers’ delegates, especially with regard to creating problems, fabricating accusations, mistakes and unjustified deductions.

2. Condemns all methods of intimidation and intimidation against workers by the administration and its falsification of facts

3. Absolute rejection of all forms of enslavement and tyranny, such as forcing workers to work more than the legal hours in exchange for

A meager salary, doing more than one task, depriving him of weekly and annual rest, and working even when they are sick

A flagrant violation of the Labor Law and previous agreements within the framework of the regional reconciliation committees

4. Calling on all workers to close ranks and prepare for escalating forms of struggle in the event that retaliatory disciplinary sanctions are directed against those

Refuse to work 12-hour days or their representatives

