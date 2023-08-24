Picture book – Softpower – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on August 23, 2023 in EP

Picture book fill out the already grandiose single-double Softpower and Dino with two more songs – Digital Wonder as well as But airbags – to a fully-fledged, even better EP.

At this point, people have already raved about the advantages of the two numbers that are already known – so, with a gap of around two months, it can only be added that neither the current EP title track nor the hit Dino really worn themselves out, but are just as powerful big beat fun today as they were on the first day.

The two pieces of the physically limited edition that have now been submitted Softpower EP stay true to the basic direction in psychedelic rocking aesthetics, but layer Picture book the dynamics of the songs on the B-side of the record – clarifying the distribution of roles with regard to the choice of single.

Digital Wonder slows down the tempo and sounds a bit closely related to sparkling pop, den King Gizzard in Magenta Mountain magic, while the textures lull you into hallucinogenic lulls and the guitar begins to shimmer so sedatively and feverishly, thus putting a delirious stop on the love song, perhaps letting it fizzle out without a distinctive climax, although ideally functioning as an interlude and companion.

Strolling with a relaxed booming bass in the yellow field between wicked shoegaze dreams and R&B heart But airbags on the other hand, gives an idea of ​​how Miguel alongside a catchy dozing minimal synth hook lines like “Nothing kills me/ Unless I die/ That’s why I just drive straight ahead‘ would dissolve in the harmoniously dreaming relaxation delirium in order to get the grandiose serotonin EP Softpower with subversive addictive potential to a well-rounded, clearly weighted thing.

