Home » Picture book – Softpower – HeavyPop.at
Entertainment

Picture book – Softpower – HeavyPop.at

by admin
Picture book – Softpower – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on August 23, 2023 in EP

Picture book fill out the already grandiose single-double Softpower and Dino with two more songs – Digital Wonder as well as But airbags – to a fully-fledged, even better EP.

At this point, people have already raved about the advantages of the two numbers that are already known – so, with a gap of around two months, it can only be added that neither the current EP title track nor the hit Dino really worn themselves out, but are just as powerful big beat fun today as they were on the first day.
The two pieces of the physically limited edition that have now been submitted Softpower EP stay true to the basic direction in psychedelic rocking aesthetics, but layer Picture book the dynamics of the songs on the B-side of the record – clarifying the distribution of roles with regard to the choice of single.

Digital Wonder slows down the tempo and sounds a bit closely related to sparkling pop, den King Gizzard in Magenta Mountain magic, while the textures lull you into hallucinogenic lulls and the guitar begins to shimmer so sedatively and feverishly, thus putting a delirious stop on the love song, perhaps letting it fizzle out without a distinctive climax, although ideally functioning as an interlude and companion.
Strolling with a relaxed booming bass in the yellow field between wicked shoegaze dreams and R&B heart But airbags on the other hand, gives an idea of ​​how Miguel alongside a catchy dozing minimal synth hook lines like “Nothing kills me/ Unless I die/ That’s why I just drive straight ahead‘ would dissolve in the harmoniously dreaming relaxation delirium in order to get the grandiose serotonin EP Softpower with subversive addictive potential to a well-rounded, clearly weighted thing.

See also  Live Preview | Zhou Brothers × Zhou Guoping × Xu Bing × Zhang Yue: Feeling - The Soul of Art_Chinese Painting_Western_Painting Forum

﻿

Print article

You may also like

Zhang Wanyi Talks Challenging Role and The Costume...

HELMET – Return with album “Left”.

“The world upside down”: Vannacci ranks first among...

Two Films in the Summer Box Office Exceed...

TAKE THE A-TRAIN FESTIVAL 2023 – Cross-style diversity...

Con Filo Program Criticizes Santa María Music Fest...

Animation Film ‘Snowland Boys’: A Heroic Tale of...

Sun Kil Moon – Watermelon Peperomia

Cuban Actress Amalia Gaute Leaves Cuba for Miami:...

Cosmetics rides the wave of beauty tech

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy