The University of Oklahoma in the United States announced a shooting incident on campus, today, Saturday.

And the University of Oklahoma police confirmed that the state of closure and hiding has ended and that there is no threat facing the university after the end of the security arrangements.

And the University of Oklahoma account on Twitter said to an active shooting on the Norman campus at 9:24 p.m. local time Friday, concluding: “Run, Hide, Fight!”

