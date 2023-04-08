*Schedule with the Catholic Agenda of the parishes of Santa Marta.

* The church remains next to the sepulcher of the Lord meditating on his Passion and Death.

CATHOLIC AGENDA

Holy Saturday APRIL 8

Minor Basilica Cathedral of the Tabernacle and San Miguel Arcángel;

5:30 pm Contemplation of the seven pains of the Blessed Virgin Mary – procession of solitude. (bring candles)

7:30 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil of the Resurrection of the Lord. Chair: Bishop José Mario Bacci Trespalacios

Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish:

3:00 pm Divine Mercy Novena

3:30 pm Celebration of the seven sorrows

8:00 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil

Saint Joseph Parish:

12:00 noon The 7 Sorrows of Maria – Prayer of the Holy Rosary to the Virgin of Sorrows for the victims of violence.

8:00 pm Solemn Easter Vigil (bring Easter candle)

Saint Francis of Assisi Parish:

5:00 pm Tribute to Our Lady of Sorrows

7:00 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil

Candelaria Parish

10:00 am Preparation for the solemn Easter

8:00 pm Pascual Vigil

St. Jude Thaddeus Parish:

6:30 pm Meditation of the 7 pains of the Virgin

7:00 pm Solemn Easter Vigil. Blessing of fire and water.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish:

7:00 – 10:00 am Prayer of silence Holy Sepulcher

5:30 pm Marian moment, the 7 sorrows of Maria

7:15 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil

Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish:

7:00 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil

Saint Jerome Parish – Mamatoco

6:00 pm Marian Celebration

7:30 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil

Blessing of Fire and Water – Procession with the Risen One

San Luis Beltrán and Santa Ana Parish:

9:00 am Preparation of the Easter vigil

5:00 pm Ceremony of the seven sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary, procession with the painful.

8:00 pm Pascual Vigil

San Jacinto de Gaira Parish

6:00 pm Meditation on the Holy Rosary and the pains of the Blessed Virgin Mary

7:00 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil