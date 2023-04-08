* The church remains next to the sepulcher of the Lord meditating on his Passion and Death.
*Schedule with the Catholic Agenda of the parishes of Santa Marta.
CATHOLIC AGENDA
Holy Saturday APRIL 8
Minor Basilica Cathedral of the Tabernacle and San Miguel Arcángel;
5:30 pm Contemplation of the seven pains of the Blessed Virgin Mary – procession of solitude. (bring candles)
7:30 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil of the Resurrection of the Lord. Chair: Bishop José Mario Bacci Trespalacios
Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish:
3:00 pm Divine Mercy Novena
3:30 pm Celebration of the seven sorrows
8:00 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil
Saint Joseph Parish:
12:00 noon The 7 Sorrows of Maria – Prayer of the Holy Rosary to the Virgin of Sorrows for the victims of violence.
8:00 pm Solemn Easter Vigil (bring Easter candle)
Saint Francis of Assisi Parish:
5:00 pm Tribute to Our Lady of Sorrows
7:00 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil
Candelaria Parish
10:00 am Preparation for the solemn Easter
8:00 pm Pascual Vigil
St. Jude Thaddeus Parish:
6:30 pm Meditation of the 7 pains of the Virgin
7:00 pm Solemn Easter Vigil. Blessing of fire and water.
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish:
7:00 – 10:00 am Prayer of silence Holy Sepulcher
5:30 pm Marian moment, the 7 sorrows of Maria
7:15 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Parish:
7:00 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil
Saint Jerome Parish – Mamatoco
6:00 pm Marian Celebration
7:30 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil
Blessing of Fire and Water – Procession with the Risen One
San Luis Beltrán and Santa Ana Parish:
9:00 am Preparation of the Easter vigil
5:00 pm Ceremony of the seven sorrows of the Blessed Virgin Mary, procession with the painful.
8:00 pm Pascual Vigil
San Jacinto de Gaira Parish
6:00 pm Meditation on the Holy Rosary and the pains of the Blessed Virgin Mary
7:00 pm Solemn Pascual Vigil