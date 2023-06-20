The University Technician closes the first phase in Ecuador with a win over Delfín

Photo capture the video

The technician University closed this Monday the last date of the first phase of the Ecuadorian soccer championship, with a 3-0 win over Delfín.

With this result, the University Technician escaped from the last positions of the standings and Delfín remained in the area to fight for the qualification to the Copa Libertadores or the 2024 South American Cup.

The goals of the triumph of the team led by the Colombian Juan Pablo Bush were from Elvis Patta, from the Venezuelan naturalized Colombian Enson Rodríguez and from Jean Carlos Blanco, also a coffee grower.

The university team surprised the cetacean club, which expected to find a team decimated by the seven players suspended earlier.

The University Technician, with 18 points, was three of the teams that closed the first phase in the qualifying zone for next year’s international tournaments, so he will wait until August 6 for the start of the second phase to continue The push.

Independiente del Valle was the absolute winner of the first phase, with 34 points, and El Nacional closed in second place with 30 points; Liga de Quito and Barcelona follow them with 26 each.

Then appear Universidad Católica and Delfín, with 24 each, while Orense, Deportivo Cuenca and Aucas share the box with 21 points. Aucas and Orense have a pending match that will be played next Friday.

The teams that have closed among the last of the phase are Guayaquil City, with 12 points; Mushuc Runa and Libertad, with 13 units and Emelec with 14, but all of them will enter the second phase with zero points; even with the possibility of reaching the second finalist ticket for the 2023 title.

If Independiente del Valle wins the second phase again, the title of Ecuadorian champion will be awarded directly, otherwise, this year’s champion will be defined in round-trip matches with the winner of the second phase.

The biggest prizes of the second phase will be the second place for the finalist for the local title and second place for Ecuador for the group stage of the Libertadores 2024, since the first is already in the hands of Independiente del Valle.

The third and fourth of the accumulated table of the two phases will qualify for the previous phases of the Libertadores; from fifth to eighth place they will face each other in two keys, in a single game, to meet the two representatives of Ecuador to the South American.

The teams that are located in the last two positions of the accumulated table of the two phases will lose the category for next year and will be replaced by the champion and runner-up of the LigaPro of series B, which ten clubs play in Ecuador.

