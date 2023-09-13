The US donated two engines for UH-1H helicopters of the El Salvador Air Force

The United States Government donated two UH-1H model helicopter engines to the Salvadoran Air Force to “strengthen” the “capacity” of said institution in the face of catastrophes and “future needs,” the Embassy of the North American country reported in a statement.

The engines were delivered in a symbolic ceremony held at the Air Force headquarters, located in the municipality of Ilopango, where the US ambassador to El Salvador, William Duncan, and the head of the Ministry of Defense, René, were present. Francis Merino.

According to the information, the engines “allow Air Force helicopters to be used in a wide range of missions that include personnel transportation, support for ground forces, aerial reconnaissance, search and rescue of civilians, firefighting and response.” to disasters.

The two machines represent, according to the diplomatic headquarters, a donation of 1.3 million dollars from the US Government through the United States Southern Command (Southcom).

“We have a very special relationship with El Salvador and we are going to continue leading with our support to bring health and well-being to more Salvadorans,” said the ambassador, according to the source.

