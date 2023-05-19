The UTP accompanies its students

The actions that are undertaken from this institution of higher education with the purpose of accompanying the victims of gender violence or sexual violence, arise from the insertion of the gender perspective in university life that was formally consigned in the Plan Institutional Development 2009 – 2019, after the objective of institutional well-being.

From there, progress was made in the prioritization of gender-based violence as a problem to intervene and a Care Route for victims of gender-based and sexual violence was built, which was specified in the Rectory Resolution 493 of February 2019. , modified by Rectory Resolution 1769 of 2022.

The Route was implemented with a care team made up of professionals in psychology, law, medicine and the human sciences, trained to provide appropriate care for victims of sexual violence and gender-based violence. It is important to highlight that any teaching or administrative official who is aware of a situation of this type must report this type of violence to the Committee, in order to follow up and accompany the alleged victim in legal, psychological, and academic terms.

The institution enabled permanent communication channels with the university community, it has the telephone line of the Vice-Rector for Social Responsibility and University Well-being 60631377797 and the email [email protected] So far in 2023, 22 complaints of this type of violence have been received through official routes, of which 16 are between students, two between teachers and students, and the rest with people from outside the University against students.

To provide guarantees to all parties, from the Legal Office and the Office of Internal Disciplinary Control, the due processes are carried out to define what disciplinary and sanctioning actions will be applied to the alleged perpetrators, they also define if it is necessary to refer the cases by competence to the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation or file complaints with the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation.

The Technological University of Pereira has zero tolerance for actions of gender violence that attack the community and that especially violate women. For this reason, permanent progress is being made in the generation of strategies regarding the subject, under the Guidelines of the Ministry of National Education for the prevention, detection and attention of violence or any type of discrimination based on gender in higher education institutions.

In order to appropriate these mechanisms, permanent dissemination of the Care Route is carried out through institutional communication media and socialization with all faculties. In addition, delegated officials from each faculty are trained to be Violet Points with the aim of facilitating and expediting the routing of people who suffer some type of gender or sexual violence.