Cycle ride in Riobamba as part of the campaign

Campaign for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse and Harassment culminates with a bike ride in Riobamba. It is estimated that 600 families will participate in this activity that seeks to raise awareness in society about the rights of children and the family.

Through workshops and participatory activities, the campaign helped families learn to recognize warning signs, create safe and protective environments for girls and boys, learn about the functions and roles of the local rights protection system, as well as learn about the reporting routes in case of violation of rights.

According to the National Council for Gender Equality, in Ecuador, 65% of cases of sexual abuse occur in the family environment close to boys and girls. In addition, according to the Ministry of Education, in 2022, 4,115 victims of sexual violence were reported, 90% of cases involving girls and adolescents between the ages of 8 and 14. Likewise, during that same year, 57 suicides and 607 cases of bullying were registered within the educational system.

For José Antonio Lozada, World Vision Program Implementation specialist, although educational institutions should be safe spaces for children and adolescents, the reality has become different and situations such as bullying, suicide and sexual violence in the classroom, as revealed by the figures.

The cycle ride will take place on Sunday, May 28 from 9:00 a.m. It is planned that the departure will be made from the Bonanza gas station, located on Av. Circunvalación (industrial park sector), and the arrival will be at the sports park in the Ciudadela Politécnica sector. As a complement to this activity, families can join a dance therapy session at the place of arrival. It is important to note that no registration is required.