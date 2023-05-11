The Via Crucis of the teachers in Cesar, they carried out mobilization

The second day of the cessation of activities of the teachers in Cesar is fulfilled, and with this a great mobilization was carried out that toured the main streets of Valledupar, with the aim of being heard by the authorities before the failures they suffer due to poor health services and other contractual aspects.

But, in addition, they demand the hiring of complementary personnel such as cleaners and security guards, and complete the teaching staff in schools where until now some students have not been able to comply with the activity schedules. Added to this rosary of demands is the failure to comply with the School Meals Program and School Transportation in some municipalities.

For this reason, the teachers took Valledupar. More than 7,000 remained unemployed for 48 hours and raised their voices in protest in search of an answer to the ordeal they are experiencing.

They consider that they are not heard by the governments on duty, which is why they will remain in the fight until they achieve their objective. Teachers from the municipalities of Valledupar, Manaure, Chimichagua, San Diego, Codazzi, Becerril, La Jagua de Ibirico, Chiriguaná, Astrea, Pueblo Bello, among others, participated in the march.

Jorge Luis Rivero Larios, president of the Association of Educators of Cesar, reported that the 48-hour departmental strike is fully complied with. “We demand a decent health service for teachers and their families, in addition to the hiring of the required personnel in the different educational institutions of the department.”

Similarly, they demand improvements to the physical plants of some educational institutions that are in a state of deterioration, the delivery of 2022 endowments to teachers and in support of the employment situation of provisional teachers and guarantees for reinforced job stability; demand for the expansion of teaching staff, special contest to achieve future links and support for the struggle of this sector.

