Cargo pants, a century-old garment that is renewed on fashion catwalks





He cargo pants had a round use functional in the First World War for his multiple pockets, he lived a boom in fashion thanks to the fictional character Lara Croft mid years ninety and since 2020is installed in the wardrobe of men and women and on the catwalks.

«Los cargo pants represent a comfortable and versatile garment for everyoneThey can be ‘casual’ (informal) or sophisticated, depending on how they are combined,” explains Glenn Martens, international artistic director of the Diesel brand since 2020 and also of his firm Y/Project, both fashion emporiums for this type of clothing. of pledge.

«Like almost all the clothes that come from the aesthetics of manhave their origin in the military but the important thing is how this real life ends up influencing everyday fashion«, argues for his part Juan Carlos Mesa, head of the firm Maison Mesa and former creative director of the designers Del Pozo and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada.

Its appearance in aesthetics came in the 2000s, when video games like the “Lara Croft” saga, coinciding with the hiphop style, launched this garment on the street in black versions that incorporated ribbons and more pockets.

Now, reinterpretations in all kinds of colors and fabrics are making their way onto international fashion circuits with versions like those by Mesa and her “Divisar y punish” collection.

Thus, “what is popular becomes luxury and what is functional becomes aesthetic”, Mesa adds. And Coperni, Diesel, Versace or Balmain have also uploaded this garment to the catwalks

“Cargo pants are flattering for virtually every body type. The key is in the shot and the material; they are worn from very low waist, which will favor those who are thinner, to those with a high waist with maxi pockets, which help us hide cartridge belts”, explains the Spanish Raquel Trejo, stylist for productions of firms such as Cartier or Loewe.