The voice of women – International

The voice of women – International

The theatrical show #senzagiridivoa was born on the wave of a protest that broke out last May after the words spoken by the entrepreneur Elisabetta Franchi on the subject of women and work in the world of fashion.

“I have put women in important places”, said Franchi, “but they are ‘-anta’, forty, grown up girls. If they had to get married they already got married, if they had to have children they had them, if they had to separate they did that too. Let’s say I take them after the four half-way points. They are quiet and work 24 hours a day ”.

A group of journalists reacted to Franchi’s words with a symbolic protest by spreading the hashtag #senzagiridiboa, which has collected thousands of subscriptions on social networks: with messages and emails hundreds of people have told their story of discrimination. “If the virtue of the entrepreneur has been to have dissolved the veil of hypocrisy on the issue, now is the time to act”, say the organizers of the protest, who have decided to bring to the stage the ten most significant stories of all those receipts. Directed by Tiziana Foschi, the show will be staged on 30 September at the former Verdi theater.

