Home Sports Bakayoko, failed last minute exit: remains at Milan (at least until January)
Sports

Bakayoko, failed last minute exit: remains at Milan (at least until January)

by admin
Bakayoko, failed last minute exit: remains at Milan (at least until January)

The French midfielder, who had not terminated his contract in time two weeks ago, has been close to Olimpiacos in the last few hours. But the market window in Greece closed last night

L. Bianchin – S. Cantalupi

Tiemoué Bakayoko will remain at Milan at least until January 2023. Until yesterday evening it was appropriate to close the sentence with a question mark, because for the Frenchman there was still an opportunity worthy of consideration, which would have led him to Greece, to the Olympiacos. In some countries, in fact, the transfer market has not (had) closed its doors yet, and therefore there was still some time. The 28-year-old midfielder has admirers in Athens, but the siren sounded without the transfer having materialized, although Timù is currently out of Stefano Pioli’s tactical plans.

New attempt

Milan had already convinced the Frenchman to terminate the contract on 1 September, just before the closing deadline of the summer transfer market in Italy. Having to coordinate with Chelsea – still owner of the card – however, there was no technical time to complete the operation, so the player remained in the squad. The Rossoneri would have gladly saved the part of the salary currently charged to them (2.5 million) and Bakayoko hopes to relaunch his career elsewhere. At this point everything is postponed to the winter market session.

September 16, 2022 (change September 16, 2022 | 10:09 am)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Chinese women’s basketball team talks about preparing for...

Chiacig plays the Udine-Cividale derby early

National Youth Team U20 Asian Cup qualifiers win...

Beto scores every 58 minutes, but Sottil can’t...

Tennis legend Federer announces retirement – Xinhua English.news.cn

Dacia looks to the future with Bigster and...

European Cup semi-final preview: Germany and Spain face...

Gazzetta Motori workshop, Cupra Formentor: engine air filter...

Local striker Zhang Yuning refreshes his personal scoring...

Fed Cup, Gabi Sabatini: “It’s my derby. Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy