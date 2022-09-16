The French midfielder, who had not terminated his contract in time two weeks ago, has been close to Olimpiacos in the last few hours. But the market window in Greece closed last night
Tiemoué Bakayoko will remain at Milan at least until January 2023. Until yesterday evening it was appropriate to close the sentence with a question mark, because for the Frenchman there was still an opportunity worthy of consideration, which would have led him to Greece, to the Olympiacos. In some countries, in fact, the transfer market has not (had) closed its doors yet, and therefore there was still some time. The 28-year-old midfielder has admirers in Athens, but the siren sounded without the transfer having materialized, although Timù is currently out of Stefano Pioli’s tactical plans.
New attempt
—
Milan had already convinced the Frenchman to terminate the contract on 1 September, just before the closing deadline of the summer transfer market in Italy. Having to coordinate with Chelsea – still owner of the card – however, there was no technical time to complete the operation, so the player remained in the squad. The Rossoneri would have gladly saved the part of the salary currently charged to them (2.5 million) and Bakayoko hopes to relaunch his career elsewhere. At this point everything is postponed to the winter market session.
September 16, 2022 (change September 16, 2022 | 10:09 am)
© breaking latest news