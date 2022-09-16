Tiemoué Bakayoko will remain at Milan at least until January 2023. Until yesterday evening it was appropriate to close the sentence with a question mark, because for the Frenchman there was still an opportunity worthy of consideration, which would have led him to Greece, to the Olympiacos. In some countries, in fact, the transfer market has not (had) closed its doors yet, and therefore there was still some time. The 28-year-old midfielder has admirers in Athens, but the siren sounded without the transfer having materialized, although Timù is currently out of Stefano Pioli’s tactical plans.