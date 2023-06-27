The wall of a building collapsed in the Santa Marta Public Market

During the afternoon of last weekend, in a construction located in the Santa Marta Public Market, The workers experienced moments of anguish due to the sudden collapse of one of the walls of the commercial premises under construction.

The incident occurred on Calle 10 between Carreras 8 and 9. The noise generated by the collapse alerted everyone present at the scene.



Fortunately, the collapsed wall leaned towards the outside of the building, falling towards the street, thus preventing any type of harm to the people working inside.

The workers stated that “fortunately” the wall did not fall into the interior of the work, because one of them could have been injured.



After the collapse, the rubble was scattered on the street, but it did not create major difficulties for pedestrian traffic.



Early versions indicate that the collapse of the wall could have been caused by deficiencies in the structure or by factors related to weather conditions.

