Ago 09, 2023, 22:29 pm

On this day, the new Legislative Assembly approved, with 67 votes in favor, the extension of the Exception Regime. Given this, the deputy and head of the Nuevas Ideas faction, Christian Guevara, affirmed that the War Against Gangs continues.

“My vote, to protect the lives of Salvadoran families. Exception Regime. The War Against Gangs continues”, expressed Guevara during the Plenary Session No. 117.

It should be noted that, with the implementation of the Exception Regime and other security measures, El Salvador has become one of the safest countries in the region and an international benchmark in security matters.

