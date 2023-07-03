The week of pride and sexual diversity ends

With the pride parade, the week of sexual diversity in Risaralda ends, but not before taking stock of the activities and opportunities that were offered to people from the LGBTIQ+ community who seek job opportunities and economic growth.

More than 100 participants, 16 companies and a thousand jobs offered (technicians, technologists, graduates and without graduate) for people with or without experience, were available on June 29, by the Public Employment Service. Hugo Ovalle, coordinator of this office in the city, clarified that these vacancies will remain valid.

On June 30, the fair for entrepreneurship and artistic and cultural exhibitions of the LGBTIQ+ community was held. Robin Tabares, organizer of Expodiversa and creator of ‘A Calzón Quitao y algo más’, pointed out: “Every year we take this 22nd street for the visibility of our population because it has always been hidden, so they see us and they see us as strange things, we want to normalize, that diversity exists and this is something of a protest.” Likewise, he said that these types of events are held in order to address the lack of opportunities in employment, housing and education for the sexually diverse population.

